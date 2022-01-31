Economic Survey 2022: Service Sector Hardest Hit by Covid-19, Agri Least Affected

The Economic Survey of 2022 has been tabled in the Lok Sabha by the finance minister on Monday, January 31. It’s a tradition to present the Economic Survey, a day before the Union Budget. Often touted as the prequel to Budget, the Economic Survey provides a detailed glance at how Indian economy has progressed in the last one year.

The Economic Survey also gives an account of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the Indian economy. Agriculture sector has been the least impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, the Economic Survey 2022 mentioned. It also added that the agri-sector will grow by 3.9 per cent in 2021-22.

Meanwhile the service sector has been the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

