Economic Survey 2021 Says Large Proportion of Deaths Due to Poor Quality of Healthcare than Lack of Access

The Economic Survey 2021 tabled in the Parliament on Friday highlighted the need for a healthcare regulator to undertake regulation and supervision of the sector.

"Given the information asymmetries that make unregulated private enterprise suboptimal in healthcare, a sectoral regulator that undertakes regulation and supervision of the healthcare sector must be seriously considered," Economic Survey said.

"This is especially pertinent as regulation has grown in importance as a key lever for governments to affect the quantity, quality, safety and distribution of services in health systems," it added.

Around 74 per cent of outpatient care and 65 per cent of hospitalisation care is provided through the private sector in urban India.

The report highlights that a large proportion of deaths in India manifests due to the poor quality of healthcare than due to insufficient access. It also points out that 1.6 million deaths in India in 2018 were due to poor quality of care, while 0.84 million deaths were on account of non-utilisation of healthcare services.

The annual economic report card said National Digital health mission can be utilised within the framework of data privacy for this purpose.

"By utilising such data with the aid of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, the predictive aspects can be used to mitigate information asymmetry with respect to the patients," the Survey suggested.