Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Economic Survey Indicates Positive Outlook for Steel, Oil and Gas Sectors: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said India produced 64.3 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel and 59.73 MT of finished steel during April-October 2019-20.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 8:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Economic Survey Indicates Positive Outlook for Steel, Oil and Gas Sectors: Dharmendra Pradhan
File Photo of Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2019-20 points to increasing steel production and consumption and easing of crude prices, indicating positive outlook for steel and oil and gas sectors, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said India produced 64.3 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel and 59.73 MT of finished steel during April-October 2019-20.

The sector achieved a growth of 5.2 per cent during April-November period of the ongoing financial year as compared to 3.6 per cent in the year-ago period, it added.

In a tweet, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "#EconomicSurvey also points to increasing steel production and consumption, easing of crude prices all indicating positive outlook for steel and oil and gas sectors."

The National Infrastructure Pipeline of Rs 102 lakh crore will facilitate growth, create infra for future and ease lives of common citizens, he said in another tweet.

About 1.24 lakh new firms have been created in 2018, seeing a significant jump of 80 per cent from 70,000 firms in 2014. The survey highlights government's thrust on entrepreneurship and productivity growth, the minister said.

"#EconomicSurvey estimates that post 2015-16, average households has gained close to Rs 11,000 on average per year due to moderation in price in case of vegetarian Thali and a saving of Rs 12,000 on average per year in case of non-vegetarian Thali.

"The Thalinomics captures the Modi Government's relentless efforts to contain inflation to protect the poorest of the poor," he said.

Pradhan further said, "Marking a Shift from pro crony policies of the past driven by favoritism & rent seeking to the rule based transparent governance driven by competition & fair play has led to massive jump in Ease of Doing Business, new firm creation & driving wealth creation with inclusive growth."

He said despite short-term moderation in growth, Indian economy is poised for robust growth in the medium term, supported by strong fundamentals like narrow current account deficit, high foreign exchange reserves, robust foreign investment inflows, moderate inflation and fiscal discipline.

The survey highlights the government's reform focused approach and transparency in governance, he said, adding "Congratulations to the economists in @FinMinIndia for coming up with an insightful #EconomicSurvey 2019-20, capturing the economic policy reforms, and presenting a perspective into the future towards $5 Trillion Economy."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 318.55 2.53
Reliance 1,411.70 -2.14
Tata Motors 176.60 -5.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.05 3.87
Avenue Supermar 2,133.45 3.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.05 3.87
SBI 318.55 2.53
IndusInd Bank 1,258.90 2.23
Bharti Airtel 497.50 1.62
Bajaj Auto 3,178.95 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 108.90 -5.80
Tata Motors 176.60 -5.16
Power Grid Corp 186.90 -3.86
TCS 2,079.30 -2.75
HCL Tech 591.50 -2.72
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram