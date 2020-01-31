Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Economic Survey Pitches Chinese Formula for Job Creation, Introduces ‘Assemble for World in India’

Chief Economic Advisor of India, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, also highlighted India’s comparative advantage in labour-intensive activities, traditional unskilled labour-intensive industries such as textiles, footwear, toys and assembly hubs.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Economic Survey Pitches Chinese Formula for Job Creation, Introduces ‘Assemble for World in India’
CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

New Delhi: In order to tackle joblessness in India, Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament on Friday proposed the labour-intensive Chinese model of production.

Chief Economic Advisor of India, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, also highlighted India’s comparative advantage in labour-intensive activities, traditional unskilled labour-intensive industries such as textiles, footwear, toys and assembly hubs. He suggested that these industries must be focused on.

Introducing a new campaign “Assemble in India for the world”, the Survey said that integrating it into Make in India can create 4 crore well-paid jobs by 2025 and 8 crore by 2030. The survey stated that the general education improves knowledge of the people while skill training enhances their employability and equips them to tackle requirements of the labour market.

India has huge potential to emerge as a major hub for final assembly in a range of products, referred to as "network products" (NP), the survey said.

The experience of countries that have achieved rapid and sustained export growth, according to the Economic Survey, suggests that India can reap rich dividends by adopting policies aimed at strengthening its involvement in the export market for NP.

Citing example of China, the survey said that "Labour abundant countries, like China, specialize in low skilled labour-intensive stages of production such as assembly while the richer countries specialise in capital and skill-intensive stages such as R&D".

"Thus, the lead firms retain skill and knowledge-intensive stages of production in high-income headquarters but locate assembly related activities in low wage countries," it added.

Highlighting the development in the female workforce, the survey said there is an 8 per cent increase in regular employment of women in 2017-18 over 2011-12. Further, to enhance the employability of female workers, the government is providing training to them through a network of women Industrial Training Institutes, National Vocational Training Institutes and Regional Vocational Training Institutes, the economic survey added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 318.55 2.53
Reliance 1,411.70 -2.14
Tata Motors 176.60 -5.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.05 3.87
Avenue Supermar 2,133.45 3.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.05 3.87
SBI 318.55 2.53
IndusInd Bank 1,258.90 2.23
Bharti Airtel 497.50 1.62
Bajaj Auto 3,178.95 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 108.90 -5.80
Tata Motors 176.60 -5.16
Power Grid Corp 186.90 -3.86
TCS 2,079.30 -2.75
HCL Tech 591.50 -2.72
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram