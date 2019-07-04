Economic Survey Stresses on Resolving Legal Cases of Homebuyers for Revival of Real Estate Sector
The RERA is one of the significant reforms implemented in the real estate sector and its core objective is to ensure regulation and protect the interest of homebuyers, it said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2019 has acknowledged that the legal battle being fought by homebuyers against real estate developers for delay in possession of housing units is one of the major concerns in the real estate sector.
“One of the important concerns in the real estate sector is the legal battle being fought by home buyers against the builders for delaying the housing projects,” it noted.
The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, is one of the significant reforms implemented in the real estate sector. The core objective of this transformative legislation is to ensure regulation and promote real estate sector in an efficient and transparent manner and to protect the interest of homebuyers, it said.
The survey said that rules under RERA has been notified by 30 states/union territories, while 28 states/UTs have set up regulatory authorities. The northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim are under process to notify the rules under RERA.
Though RERA was not applicable in Jammu & Kashmir, the state has notified its own legislation, titled The Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2018 on December 16, 2018.
RERA came into effect from May 1, 2017 and Maharashtra was the first state to implement it by setting up MahaRera. Midwifed by two governments — UPA II and the NDA II — between 2009 and the 2016, the legislation was necessitated by the growing misery of tens of thousands of harried homebuyers.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|703.85
|1.87
|Yes Bank
|96.25
|-3.51
|Indiamart Inter
|1,301.95
|33.81
|UPL
|698.35
|7.14
|IndusInd Bank
|1,493.10
|1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vodafone Idea
|12.33
|3.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|703.95
|1.88
|Indiamart Inter
|1,302.55
|33.87
|Yes Bank
|96.25
|-3.56
|SKF India
|2,008.95
|0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|698.35
|7.14
|Bharti Airtel
|362.75
|2.70
|Indiabulls Hsg
|703.85
|1.87
|UltraTechCement
|4,645.35
|1.85
|Tata Motors
|165.20
|1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|362.60
|2.60
|Tata Motors
|165.20
|1.76
|IndusInd Bank
|1,493.75
|1.61
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,497.80
|1.55
|Hero Motocorp
|2,605.85
|0.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|96.25
|-3.51
|Tata Steel
|495.30
|-2.94
|Titan Company
|1,290.35
|-2.87
|Zee Entertain
|356.45
|-1.23
|HCL Tech
|1,040.75
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|96.25
|-3.56
|HCL Tech
|1,040.45
|-1.15
|Vedanta
|171.10
|-0.90
|Sun Pharma
|392.10
|-0.90
|Tata Steel
|495.35
|-0.43
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Telangana Submits Proposal to DGCA for Commercial Drone Operations
- Canon Ivy Rec is a Curious Little Crowdfunded Camera Shaped Like a Keychain
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Mourns Sudden Death of Boyfriend with Emotional Post
- Economic Survey 2019: Indian Cities Can Emerge as Detroit of Electric Vehicles
- Move Over Voldemort and Deadpool, People Still Prefer 'Heroes' Like Superman and Batman
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s