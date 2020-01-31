Economic Survey: 'Thalinomics' Reveals Veg Thali More Affordable for Indians Than Non-veg Thali

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2019-20 touched upon a basic element of common man’s daily life – thali. Through “Thalinomics”, which is an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a thali across India, the survey took into account the annual earnings of an average industrial worker, which revealed that “affordability of vegetarian thalis has improved by 29 per cent from 2006-07 to 2019-20 while that for non-vegetarian thalis improved by 18 per cent.”

Price data from the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers for around 80 centres in 25 States/UTs from April 2006 to October 2019 has been used for the analysis. The fiscal year 2015-16 was considered as the year when there was a shift in the dynamics of Thali prices.

“Many reform measures were introduced since 2014-15 to enhance the productivity of the agricultural sector as well as efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural markets for better and more transparent price discovery,” said the chapter in a glance.

The government claimed that, both across India and the four regions – North, South, East and West, the absolute prices of a vegetarian thali decreased significantly since 2015-16, though the price increased during 2019-20.

And after 2015-16, the average household gained Rs 10,887 on an average per year due to moderation in prices in the case of vegetarian thali. Similarly, an average household that consumes two non-vegetarian thalis gained around Rs 11,787 on average per year during the same period.

In this chapter, the evolution of prices of food items have been looked at through the lens of thalis during the period from 2006-07 to 2019-20 (April-October, 2019). It is found that at the all-India level as well as regional levels, moderation in prices of vegetarian thali have been witnessed since 2015-16. Though, this year thali prices have increased.

This moderation is due to the sharp downward turn in the prices of vegetables and dal in contrast to the previous trend of increasing prices. In terms of the inflation in thali prices and all the components, we find a distinct declining trend during the period under review. “Affordability of Thalis vis-à-vis a day’s pay of a worker has improved over time indicating improved welfare of the common person,” claimed the report.

The chapter has observed that ‘Zero Hunger’ has been agreed upon by nations of the world as a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). This goal (SDG 2) is directly related to other SDGs such as Goal 1 (No poverty), Goal 4 (Quality Education), Goal 5 (Gender equality), Goal 12 (Responsible consumption and production), Goal 13 (Climate action) and Goal 15 (Life on Land).

