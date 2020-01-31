Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Economic Survey: 'Thalinomics' Reveals Veg Thali More Affordable for Indians Than Non-veg Thali

The government claimed that, both across India and the four regions – North, South, East and West, the absolute prices of a vegetarian thali decreased significantly since 2015-16, though the price increased during 2019-20.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Economic Survey: 'Thalinomics' Reveals Veg Thali More Affordable for Indians Than Non-veg Thali
Image for representation

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2019-20 touched upon a basic element of common man’s daily life – thali. Through “Thalinomics”, which is an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a thali across India, the survey took into account the annual earnings of an average industrial worker, which revealed that “affordability of vegetarian thalis has improved by 29 per cent from 2006-07 to 2019-20 while that for non-vegetarian thalis improved by 18 per cent.”

Price data from the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers for around 80 centres in 25 States/UTs from April 2006 to October 2019 has been used for the analysis. The fiscal year 2015-16 was considered as the year when there was a shift in the dynamics of Thali prices.

“Many reform measures were introduced since 2014-15 to enhance the productivity of the agricultural sector as well as efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural markets for better and more transparent price discovery,” said the chapter in a glance.

The government claimed that, both across India and the four regions – North, South, East and West, the absolute prices of a vegetarian thali decreased significantly since 2015-16, though the price increased during 2019-20.

And after 2015-16, the average household gained Rs 10,887 on an average per year due to moderation in prices in the case of vegetarian thali. Similarly, an average household that consumes two non-vegetarian thalis gained around Rs 11,787 on average per year during the same period.

In this chapter, the evolution of prices of food items have been looked at through the lens of thalis during the period from 2006-07 to 2019-20 (April-October, 2019). It is found that at the all-India level as well as regional levels, moderation in prices of vegetarian thali have been witnessed since 2015-16. Though, this year thali prices have increased.

This moderation is due to the sharp downward turn in the prices of vegetables and dal in contrast to the previous trend of increasing prices. In terms of the inflation in thali prices and all the components, we find a distinct declining trend during the period under review. “Affordability of Thalis vis-à-vis a day’s pay of a worker has improved over time indicating improved welfare of the common person,” claimed the report.

The chapter has observed that ‘Zero Hunger’ has been agreed upon by nations of the world as a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). This goal (SDG 2) is directly related to other SDGs such as Goal 1 (No poverty), Goal 4 (Quality Education), Goal 5 (Gender equality), Goal 12 (Responsible consumption and production), Goal 13 (Climate action) and Goal 15 (Life on Land).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 318.55 2.53
Reliance 1,411.70 -2.14
Tata Motors 176.60 -5.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.05 3.87
Avenue Supermar 2,133.45 3.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.05 3.87
SBI 318.55 2.53
IndusInd Bank 1,258.90 2.23
Bharti Airtel 497.50 1.62
Bajaj Auto 3,178.95 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 108.90 -5.80
Tata Motors 176.60 -5.16
Power Grid Corp 186.90 -3.86
TCS 2,079.30 -2.75
HCL Tech 591.50 -2.72
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram