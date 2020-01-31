Economy During PM Modi's First Tenure Was Actually Worse Than What We Believed: P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram asked if the ministers will explain the downward revision in the last two years and the drastic slide in the current fiscal year.
File photo of P Chidambaram. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the state of the economy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first tenure was worse than what was believed as growth rates for 2017-18 and 2018-19 have been revised downwards.
He asked if the ministers will explain it.
"GDP growth rates for 2017-18 and 2018-19 have been revised DOWNWARDS. The state of the economy under MODI-1 was actually worse than what we believed so far.
"Will the articulate and voluble Ministers please speak on the state of the economy and explain the downward revision in the last two years and the drastic slide in the current fiscal year," Chidambaram tweeted.
