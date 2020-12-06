Economy to Reach Pre-Covid-levels by End of Fiscal Year 2022, Says Niti Aayog

India’s economic growth is likely to reach pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the 2021-22fiscal as the GDP contraction in this financial year is expected to be less than 8 per cent, Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also revised its forecast of economic growth for the current fiscal year (2020-21) to (-)7.5 per cent as against its earlier forecast of (-)9.5 per cent.

”We should reach pre-COVID-19 levels at the end of fiscal year 2021-22 for sure,” Kumar told.