ECoR Carried 150.86 Mt Of Freight Till Jan 10 In FY21

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11: The East Coast Railway has carried 150.86 million tonnes of freight till January 10 in the current fiscal, despite the COVID-19 challenges, an official said on Monday. The railway has transported 84.10 mt of Coal, 20.50 mt of iron ore, 13.03 mt of iron and steel, 5.30 mt of fertiliser and other commodities during the period.

“This has been achieved despite the lockdown and closure as well as less workforce in industries and mineral units under East Coast Railway jurisdiction. We have utilised our manpower and rolling stock items with proper planning and coordination with the government sectors and various industries,” the official said. The freight traffic was at 20.53 mt in December, up by 11.8 per cent over the year-ago month.

The East Coast Railway has carried 144.25 mt of freight in the April-December period of the current fiscal. It has utilised about 7,899 wagons per day during the period in the FY21 and aims at loading more rakes.

The ECoR emerged as the first zonal railway among other units of Indian Railways to reach 150 mt freight in the current fiscal.