ED Arrests Former Fortis Promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The ED on Thursday arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), officials said.

They said an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached the Tihar jail here in the evening and placed Shivinder Singh under arrest as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Shivinder Singh was in judicial custody after the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had arrested him and others recently.

On Thursday, a Delhi Court had rejected his bail plea in the police case. He will be produced before a special PMLA court here on Friday with a plea to obtain his custody, the officials said.

Shivinder Singh's brother Malvinder (46), also a former Fortis Healthcare promoter, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani (58), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena were arrested by the EOW for allegedly diverting RFL's money and investing in other companies.

Malvinder and Godhwani were arrested earlier by the ED in this money laundering case.

The ED had told the court that both the brothers along with others had transferred an amount of about Rs 1,000 crore to various persons from entities linked to the corporate loan book and finally, the money was siphoned off and laundered.

RFL is a group firm of REL that was earlier promoted by the Singh brothers.

