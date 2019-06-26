ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 9,000cr in Sterling Biotech PMLA Case
It is alleged that the company took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank, which had turned into non-performing assets.
File photo of Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech company factory.
New Delhi: The ED has attached assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, which is allegedly involved in a multi-crore bank fraud case, officials said Wednesday.
The officials said a provisional order of attachment was issued by the central probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The value of the attached properties, including those overseas, is stated to be at Rs 9,778 crore.
It is alleged that the company took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank, which had turned into non-performing assets. The total volume of the alleged loan defraud is pegged at Rs 8,100 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a criminal case in the alleged bank fraud scam based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR and charge sheet. The promoters of the firm, alleged to be the main conspirators of the bank fraud, are the Sandesara brothers of Vadodara and they are absconding.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|616.00
|-0.89
|Yes Bank
|113.65
|3.27
|Axis Bank
|787.85
|0.79
|Reliance
|1,294.55
|-0.10
|HDFC Bank
|2,455.10
|1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,456.00
|1.13
|Bharti Airtel
|345.20
|-0.93
|Indiabulls Hsg
|616.00
|-0.92
|Liquid Bees
|1,000.01
|0.00
|SBI Life Insura
|737.40
|9.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|399.10
|3.46
|Power Grid Corp
|208.35
|3.35
|Yes Bank
|113.65
|3.27
|Adani Ports
|415.95
|2.54
|JSW Steel
|273.25
|2.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|399.20
|3.57
|Power Grid Corp
|208.45
|3.42
|Yes Bank
|113.70
|3.32
|NTPC
|140.75
|1.33
|Bajaj Finance
|3,622.35
|1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,743.80
|-2.28
|IndusInd Bank
|1,434.00
|-1.08
|Bharti Airtel
|345.20
|-0.98
|Infosys
|741.05
|-0.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|616.00
|-0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,434.75
|-1.06
|Infosys
|741.50
|-0.88
|Bharti Airtel
|345.20
|-0.93
|Tata Motors
|159.10
|-0.87
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,473.40
|-0.74
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Dinner Dressing to Next Level in Matching Black Outfits
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- AIFF's Denial to Rumours of ISL Getting Top Division Status is Appalling: I-League Champions Chennai City FC
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- 'I am Fine, Recovering & Should Be Back to My Hotel Room Soon' - Brian Lara
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s