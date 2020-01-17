Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ED Files Chargesheet against Former BPSL CMD Sanjay Singal in Money Laundering Case

Sanjay Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned in connection with the case.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
ED Files Chargesheet against Former BPSL CMD Sanjay Singal in Money Laundering Case
Men ride their bicycles in front of the Bhushan Steel plant in Odisha. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd CMD Sanjay Singal and others in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj.

Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned in connection with the case.

