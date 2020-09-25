BUSINESS

ED Files Complaint With West Bengal Police Over Forgery of Ponzi Scam Case Papers

File photo of the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED received information that some documents related to the case were forged for the purpose of extortion and the complaint was lodged with the police in Bidhannagar in North 24 Parganas district.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint with West Bengal Police in connection with forgery of documents related to a ponzi scam case which the central agency is investigating, an official said on Friday. The ED received information that some documents related to the case were forged for the purpose of extortion and the complaint was lodged with the police in Bidhannagar in North 24 Parganas district, the official said.

"It is a standard operating procedure that any central agency first files an FIR with the police, if they receive such information," he said. A senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said the ED complaint was lodged earlier this month.

It was filed under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, fraudulently using original documents and others, the police officer said.

