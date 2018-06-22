GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

ED Seeks Fugitive Offender Tag for Vijay Mallya in First Case Under New Law

The ED filed an application before a Mumbai court under the recently promulgated Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance that empowers it to confiscate all assets of an absconding loan defaulter.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2018, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ED Seeks Fugitive Offender Tag for Vijay Mallya in First Case Under New Law
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India on Friday made its first official move to clampdown against big bank loan defaulters under a new law as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved a court against liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking to declare him a 'fugitive offender' and to confiscate his assets worth Rs 12,500 crore.

Officials said the agency filed an application before a Mumbai court under the recently promulgated Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance that empowers it to confiscate all assets of an absconding loan defaulter.

The application accessed by PTI seeks to immediately confiscate about Rs 12,500 crore assets of Mallya and his companies, both movable and immovable.

The ED has furnished evidences in its two charge sheets, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the past, to make a case for seeking a fugitive offender tag for Mallya from the court.

Mallya is contesting these money laundering charges in London as part of India's efforts to extradite him from there and face the legal system here in connection with an overall alleged loan default of over Rs 9,000 crore of various banks.

As per the existing process of law under the PMLA, the ED can confiscate the assets only after the trial in a case finishes which usually takes many years.

The Modi government brought the fugitive ordinance as "there have been instances of economic offenders fleeing the jurisdiction of Indian courts, anticipating the commencement, or during the pendency, of criminal proceedings," the government said.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 12 but couldn't be taken up due to logjam in Parliament over different issues.

With Parliament being adjourned sine die, an ordinance was proposed.

The Union Cabinet on April 21 approved the ordinance and the President gave his assent to promulgation of the same a day later.

The ordinance makes provisions for special courts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 to declare a person as a fugitive economic offender and order immediate confiscation of assets.

"A Fugitive Economic Offender is a person against whom an arrest warrant has been issued in respect of a scheduled offence and who has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or being abroad, refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution," the government said.

Cases of frauds, cheque dishonour or loan default of over Rs 100 crore would come under the ambit of this ordinance.

The ordinance offers necessary constitutional safeguards in terms of providing hearing to the person through counsel, allowing him time to file a reply, serving notice of summons to him, whether in India or abroad and appeal before the high court.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,502.77 +70.38 ( +0.20%)

Nifty 50

10,764.60 +23.50 ( +0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,012.30 -19.65 -1.90
HDFC 1,872.00 +13.10 +0.70
TCS 1,807.75 -11.60 -0.64
SBI 270.80 +2.15 +0.80
ICICI Bank 298.95 +1.00 +0.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,012.55 -19.80 -1.92
Tata Steel 560.05 +1.85 +0.33
Varun Beverages 750.90 +2.15 +0.29
TCS 1,811.00 -8.85 -0.49
Vakrangee 52.50 +2.50 +5.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 286.95 +7.35 +2.63
Sun Pharma 569.35 +14.85 +2.68
M&M 904.90 +21.30 +2.41
ITC 266.10 +5.25 +2.01
Bajaj Finance 2,292.85 +35.40 +1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 902.95 +19.35 +2.19
Sun Pharma 568.55 +13.95 +2.52
ITC 265.95 +5.15 +1.97
Axis Bank 521.75 +8.50 +1.66
Bharti Airtel 371.95 +3.75 +1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,012.50 -19.45 -1.88
Eicher Motors 29,065.00 -359.90 -1.22
IndusInd Bank 1,937.40 -23.10 -1.18
Wipro 255.70 -2.95 -1.14
Adani Ports 362.95 -3.95 -1.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,012.55 -19.80 -1.92
Wipro 255.85 -3.15 -1.22
Adani Ports 362.55 -4.30 -1.17
IndusInd Bank 1,936.20 -18.55 -0.95
Coal India 265.70 -2.05 -0.77
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You