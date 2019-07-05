Eicher Motors Share Price Live: Eicher Motors Shares Open at 19,949 Ahead of Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019: The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 29,799.95 on 18 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 18,222.00 on 14 May 2019.
Eicher Pro. (Photo: Eicher)
Eicher Motors share price opened at 19,949 on Friday. The stocks rose by 0.48 percent.
Earlier this week, Eicher Motors’ motorcycle arm Royal Enfield reported a 22% decline in total sales to 58,339 units in June. The company sold a total of 74,477 units in the corresponding month last year.
Meanwhile, Eicher Motors and Volvo Group’s joint venture (JV), VE Commercial Vehicles, reported sales of 4,569 units in June compared with 6,390 units in June 2018, recording decline of 28.5%.
Eicher shares have declined over 29% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
The promoter holding in the company stood at 49.32%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.15% and 13.53%, respectively.
Eicher Motors is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing automobile products and related components. The company operates in business verticals, including motorcycles, commercial vehicles and personal utility vehicles.
