Eicher Motors Shares Jump 4.4% to Regain Rs 20,000 Level as Brokerages Turn Positive
Shares of Eicher Motors were trading at Rs 20,000, up 4%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 20,070. Notably, the stock has risen over 10% in the last one week and over 22% in the last one month.
Representative image (Reuters)
Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd, the manufacturer of Royal Enfield motorcycles, jumped 4.4% on Thursday, i.e. 17 October, after global brokerage firm UBS upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘sell’.
At 11:45 am, shares of Eicher Motors were trading at Rs 20,000, up 4%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 20,070. Notably, the stock has risen over 10% in the last one week and over 22% in the last one month.
UBS has raised the target price on the Eicher Motors stock to Rs 23,000, citing likely volume growth in the second half of the financial year.The de-rating and downgrade cycle seem to be coming to an end and there is a high conviction of sequential volume growth for Royal Enfield in the second half of FY20, said the firm.
UBS also expected volume growth for the company to turn positive in FY21 on major product refresh and new model launches, with limited price increases seen from the implementation of BS-VI norms. The brokerage firm raised the target PE (price to equity) multiple to 23x one-year forward, a 25% discount to the five-year average.
Meanwhile, another brokerage firm Nirmal Bang Equitieshas also re-initiated the coverage on the Eicher Motors stock with a ‘buy’ rating and has set a 12-month target price of Rs 21,127 per share. “We expect 3.3% volume CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) for Royal Enfield (RE) over FY19-22. RE’s margin has been under pressure due to negative operating leverage, which we believe will continue for the rest of FY20 and gradually recover with volume growth,” the firm said in a report.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|47.40
|15.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.95
|14.39
|Reliance
|1,396.50
|1.76
|SBI
|265.45
|3.67
|Zee Entertain
|264.45
|1.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|47.40
|15.19
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.15
|14.03
|RBL Bank
|289.85
|12.32
|Tata Motors
|138.15
|9.82
|HUL
|2,107.80
|1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|47.40
|15.47
|Tata Motors
|139.50
|10.85
|Eicher Motors
|20,491.85
|6.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,340.10
|5.15
|SBI
|265.45
|3.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|47.40
|15.19
|Tata Motors
|138.15
|9.82
|IndusInd Bank
|1,339.80
|5.13
|SBI
|265.45
|3.73
|Bajaj Auto
|3,110.30
|2.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|148.30
|-1.07
|Grasim
|724.55
|-0.86
|TCS
|2,030.95
|-0.75
|HCL Tech
|1,093.05
|-0.71
|UltraTechCement
|4,260.45
|-0.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,089.45
|-1.04
|Vedanta
|148.15
|-1.04
|Power Grid Corp
|197.70
|-0.50
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,601.00
|-0.31
|Infosys
|769.10
|-0.30
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
- Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Social Media
- Samsung Diwali Sale: Offers on Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s and More
- Only 4 Teams Turn Up as Goa Football Association Conducts Players Draft for Indian Women's League Qualifiers
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone