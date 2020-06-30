BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Output of 8 Core Industries Contracts 23.4% in May Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity - had recorded negative growth in May.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
Share this:

The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 23.4 per cent in May due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official data.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 3.8 per cent in May 2019, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday showed.

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity - had recorded negative growth in May.

During April-May 2020-21, the sectors output dipped by 30 per cent as compared to 4.5 per cent in the same period previous year.

"In view of nationwide lockdown during April and May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries - Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil etc experienced substantial loss of production," the ministry said in a statement.

These eight industries accounts for 40.27 per cent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Share this:
Next Story
Loading