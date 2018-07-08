GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Eight of 10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 66,626 crore in M-Cap

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
File Photo (Reuters)
New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 66,625.6 crore to their market valuation last week, with TCS emerging as the star performer.

While Infosys and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, TCS, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank made gains.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared by Rs 25,306.88 crore to Rs 7,32,521.29 crore. Maruti Suzuki's valuation zoomed Rs 14,608.59 crore to Rs 2,81,079.45 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 8,030.79 crore to Rs 3,63,431.19 crore.

The m-cap of ITC advanced by Rs 7,627.68 crore to Rs 3,32,322.95 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank soared Rs 5,510.83 crore to Rs 2,61,263.97 crore.

RIL's valuation climbed by Rs 2,249.42 crore to Rs 6,18,749.36 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 1,728.92 crore to Rs 3,22,542.15 crore.

The market cap of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 1,562.49 crore to Rs 5,50,531.99 crore.

On the other hand, Infosys suffered an erosion of Rs 4,859.69 crore from its m-cap to stand at Rs 2,80,551.12 crore, while SBI lost Rs 1,651.04 crore to Rs 2,29,763.51 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS retained its numero-uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Maruti, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

Last week, the Sensex rose by 234.38 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 35,657.86.

