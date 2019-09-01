Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Eight of Top-10 firms Add Rs 77,222 Crore in m-cap; HDFC Twins Lead

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI were on the gainers side, RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Representative Image
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...

New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 77,222.53 crore in market valuation last week, propelled by sharp gains in HDFC twins and ITC.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI were on the gainers side, RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

HDFC's m-cap zoomed Rs 21,657.69 crore to Rs 3,73,860.41 crore, while that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 17,950.48 crore to Rs 6,09,441.46 crore.

The valuation of ITC climbed Rs 11,917.17 crore to Rs 3,01,657.76 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 9,490.11crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,64,975.02 crore, while Infosys' valuation advanced Rs 5,454.71 crore to Rs 3,49,874.16 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) rose Rs 4,491.96 crore to Rs 4,07,004.24 crore and that of TCS went up by Rs 3,940.01 crore to Rs 8,47,307.23 crore.

SBI's valuation spurted Rs 2,320.4 crore to Rs 2,44,266.62 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tumbled Rs 17,491.6 crore to Rs 7,91,344.45 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked Rs 7,791.07 crore to Rs 2,73,394.07 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS held on to its numero uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

Over the last week, the Sensex advanced 631.63 points or 1.72 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,332.79 +263.86 ( +0.71%)

NIFTY 50

11,023.25 +74.95 ( +0.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,248.55 0.55
Yes Bank 59.95 4.44
SBI 273.85 -0.24
Indiabulls Hsg 455.35 1.35
Axis Bank 663.90 0.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,431.70 -1.28
Redington 108.35 -0.55
Yes Bank 59.50 3.75
Reliance 1,248.35 0.50
GRUH Finance 258.40 3.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.95 4.44
Sun Pharma 450.40 3.62
IndusInd Bank 1,395.75 3.35
Zee Entertain 373.10 3.04
Tata Steel 344.90 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 3.75
Sun Pharma 450.65 3.68
IndusInd Bank 1,394.45 3.20
Tata Steel 344.95 2.80
HUL 1,880.10 2.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 250.45 -3.10
Coal India 184.75 -2.25
Power Grid Corp 200.50 -2.10
Eicher Motors 16,258.45 -1.69
ONGC 121.20 -1.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 184.60 -2.33
Power Grid Corp 200.55 -2.12
ONGC 121.20 -1.78
HCL Tech 1,100.25 -1.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,431.70 -1.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram