GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Eight of Top 10 Firms Gain Rs 1.69 Lakh Crore in M-cap; TCS, SBI Shine

A strong broader market drove the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the eight blue-chip firms, including ICICI Bank, HDFC and RIL, higher by Rs 1,69,865.11 crore for the week ended Friday.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Eight of Top 10 Firms Gain Rs 1.69 Lakh Crore in M-cap; TCS, SBI Shine
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 1.69 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and SBI.

A strong broader market drove the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the eight blue-chip firms, including ICICI Bank, HDFC and RIL, higher by Rs 1,69,865.11 crore for the week ended Friday. Last week, the Sensex surged 1,662.34 points or 5 per cent to close at 35,011.65.

TCS, the most valued Indian firm, witnessed its market valuation soar by Rs 41,351.28 crore to Rs 7,16,630.43 crore.
The market cap of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed Rs 33,333.33 crore to Rs 2,54,752.35 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation advanced by Rs 25,271.12 crore to Rs 2,28,030.59 crore and that of HDFC rose sharply by Rs 20,763.9 crore to Rs 3,12,970.02 crore.

The m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged Rs 18,730.2 crore to Rs 6,80,910.61 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 15,834.4 crore to Rs 3,53,617.05 crore.

Infosys added Rs 12,471.8 crore to reach Rs 2,89,209.72 crore in valuation and ITC gained Rs 2,109.1 crore to stand at Rs 3,45,701.22 crore.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap declined Rs 4,910.8 crore to Rs 2,16,133.97 crore and that of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 4,171.8 crore to Rs 5,29,122.57 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, TCS held on to the number one spot, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,011.65 +579.68 ( +1.68%)

NIFTY 50

10,553.00 +172.55 ( +1.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,074.90 1.77
HDFC Bank 1,949.45 1.95
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.45 6.31
Yes Bank 209.10 2.47
Coal India 261.55 0.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ABB India 1,314.35 -0.33
Reliance 1,074.25 1.64
HDFC Bank 1,946.90 1.87
ICICI Bank 354.30 0.25
Maruti Suzuki 7,136.80 6.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 302.35 6.67
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.45 6.31
Vedanta 225.90 6.16
Tata Motors 190.30 6.05
IndusInd Bank 1,541.80 5.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,136.80 6.37
Tata Motors 190.00 6.29
Vedanta 225.75 6.04
IndusInd Bank 1,542.45 5.29
Adani Ports 333.50 4.46
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 690.90 -4.13
Wipro 318.40 -3.41
Dr Reddys Labs 2,423.25 -1.56
Bajaj Finance 2,383.30 -1.44
Cipla 607.10 -1.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 319.10 -3.29
TCS 1,909.80 -1.28
Infosys 662.05 -0.65
SBI 285.45 -0.09
Sun Pharma 571.40 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...