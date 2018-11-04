English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eight of Top 10 Firms Gain Rs 1.69 Lakh Crore in M-cap; TCS, SBI Shine
A strong broader market drove the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the eight blue-chip firms, including ICICI Bank, HDFC and RIL, higher by Rs 1,69,865.11 crore for the week ended Friday.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 1.69 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and SBI.
A strong broader market drove the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the eight blue-chip firms, including ICICI Bank, HDFC and RIL, higher by Rs 1,69,865.11 crore for the week ended Friday. Last week, the Sensex surged 1,662.34 points or 5 per cent to close at 35,011.65.
TCS, the most valued Indian firm, witnessed its market valuation soar by Rs 41,351.28 crore to Rs 7,16,630.43 crore.
The market cap of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed Rs 33,333.33 crore to Rs 2,54,752.35 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation advanced by Rs 25,271.12 crore to Rs 2,28,030.59 crore and that of HDFC rose sharply by Rs 20,763.9 crore to Rs 3,12,970.02 crore.
The m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged Rs 18,730.2 crore to Rs 6,80,910.61 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 15,834.4 crore to Rs 3,53,617.05 crore.
Infosys added Rs 12,471.8 crore to reach Rs 2,89,209.72 crore in valuation and ITC gained Rs 2,109.1 crore to stand at Rs 3,45,701.22 crore.
On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap declined Rs 4,910.8 crore to Rs 2,16,133.97 crore and that of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 4,171.8 crore to Rs 5,29,122.57 crore.
In the ranking of the top-10 firms, TCS held on to the number one spot, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
A strong broader market drove the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the eight blue-chip firms, including ICICI Bank, HDFC and RIL, higher by Rs 1,69,865.11 crore for the week ended Friday. Last week, the Sensex surged 1,662.34 points or 5 per cent to close at 35,011.65.
TCS, the most valued Indian firm, witnessed its market valuation soar by Rs 41,351.28 crore to Rs 7,16,630.43 crore.
The market cap of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed Rs 33,333.33 crore to Rs 2,54,752.35 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation advanced by Rs 25,271.12 crore to Rs 2,28,030.59 crore and that of HDFC rose sharply by Rs 20,763.9 crore to Rs 3,12,970.02 crore.
The m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged Rs 18,730.2 crore to Rs 6,80,910.61 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 15,834.4 crore to Rs 3,53,617.05 crore.
Infosys added Rs 12,471.8 crore to reach Rs 2,89,209.72 crore in valuation and ITC gained Rs 2,109.1 crore to stand at Rs 3,45,701.22 crore.
On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap declined Rs 4,910.8 crore to Rs 2,16,133.97 crore and that of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 4,171.8 crore to Rs 5,29,122.57 crore.
In the ranking of the top-10 firms, TCS held on to the number one spot, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,074.90
|1.77
|HDFC Bank
|1,949.45
|1.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Yes Bank
|209.10
|2.47
|Coal India
|261.55
|0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ABB India
|1,314.35
|-0.33
|Reliance
|1,074.25
|1.64
|HDFC Bank
|1,946.90
|1.87
|ICICI Bank
|354.30
|0.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|302.35
|6.67
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Vedanta
|225.90
|6.16
|Tata Motors
|190.30
|6.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,541.80
|5.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
|Tata Motors
|190.00
|6.29
|Vedanta
|225.75
|6.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,542.45
|5.29
|Adani Ports
|333.50
|4.46
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|690.90
|-4.13
|Wipro
|318.40
|-3.41
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,423.25
|-1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,383.30
|-1.44
|Cipla
|607.10
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|319.10
|-3.29
|TCS
|1,909.80
|-1.28
|Infosys
|662.05
|-0.65
|SBI
|285.45
|-0.09
|Sun Pharma
|571.40
|-0.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
- Ruthless South Africa Draw First Blood With a Six-wicket Hammering of Australia
- Avengers 4: This is What's Going to be Doctor Strange's Fate in Infinity War Sequel
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...