Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Eight of Top-10 Firms Lose Rs 89,535 Crore in Market Valuation; SBI Hit Hard

The valuation of SBI tumbled Rs 30,388.3 crore to Rs 2,75,279.64 crore. RIL's m-cap plummeted Rs 18,952.5 crore to Rs 7,50,674.86 crore and that of HDFC Bank plunged Rs 16,774.8 crore to Rs 6,05,627.15 crore.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Eight of Top-10 Firms Lose Rs 89,535 Crore in Market Valuation; SBI Hit Hard
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 89,535 crore in market valuation last week, with SBI emerging as the biggest drag.

In the top-10 list, only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HUL saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank closed the week with losses.

The valuation of SBI tumbled Rs 30,388.3 crore to Rs 2,75,279.64 crore. RIL's m-cap plummeted Rs 18,952.5 crore to Rs 7,50,674.86 crore and that of HDFC Bank plunged Rs 16,774.8 crore to Rs 6,05,627.15 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC tanked Rs 7,660.34 crore to Rs 3,66,471.19 crore and that of ITC declined Rs 6,995.81crore to Rs 3,24,753.23 crore. Infosys' market cap eroded by Rs 5,111.1 crore to reach Rs 3,33,037.59 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by Rs 3,003.03 crore to Rs 2,65,122.36 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by Rs 649.22 crore to Rs 2,87,873.18 crore. In contrast, the m-cap of TCS zoomed Rs 36,491.94 crore to Rs 8,27,794.83 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped by Rs 1,493.71 crore to Rs 3,76,145 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one ranking, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank. Last week, the Sensex lost 764.57 points or 2.01 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,118.22 +99.90 ( +0.27%)

NIFTY 50

10,997.35 +17.35 ( +0.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.45 -2.74
HDFC Bank 2,214.35 -0.34
Reliance 1,184.35 0.35
ICICI Bank 410.60 -1.55
HDFC 2,124.80 1.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,214.95 -0.13
ICICI Bank 410.75 -1.53
Bharti Airtel 343.45 6.02
SBI 308.45 -2.76
Tech Mahindra 636.35 1.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.55 6.07
Asian Paints 1,545.20 2.69
Bajaj Auto 2,600.55 2.48
Maruti Suzuki 5,689.35 2.10
Eicher Motors 16,905.00 2.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.45 6.02
Asian Paints 1,545.20 2.71
Bajaj Auto 2,600.70 2.36
Maruti Suzuki 5,692.40 2.12
HDFC 2,124.10 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 489.65 -6.19
NTPC 123.10 -2.96
SBI 308.45 -2.74
Tata Steel 409.10 -2.60
Coal India 197.20 -2.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.45 -2.76
Coal India 197.30 -2.57
Tata Steel 409.05 -2.50
NTPC 123.55 -2.41
ONGC 134.40 -1.86
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram