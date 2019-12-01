Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Eight of Top-10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 52,194 Crore in m-cap

From the top-10 list, only TCS and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week closed on Friday.

PTI

Updated:December 1, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Representative Image
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Eight of the top 10 valued Indian companies together added Rs 52,193.73 crore in market valuation last week, in-line with a bullish broader market sentiment, with SBI and HDFC emerging as the biggest gainers.

The Sensex advanced 434.40 points or 1.07 per cent last week.

From the top-10 list, only TCS and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week closed on Friday.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Infosys witnessed a rise in their market valuation.

The m-cap of SBI jumped Rs 11,334.26 crore to Rs 3,05,087.85 crore, becoming the top gainer among the ten most valuable companies.

HDFC's valuation zoomed Rs 10,492.7 crore to Rs 3,96,791.39 crore.

The market cap of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 9,871.88 crore to reach Rs 3,31,011.55 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bankgained Rs 8,818.24 crore to Rs 3,08,420.75 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rose by Rs 5,055.54 crore to Rs 6,97,726.75 crore and of RIL went up by Rs 2,852.62 crore to Rs 9,83,140.16 crore.

Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation mark following a spike in its share price.

However, on Friday the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation came below this milestone and was at Rs 9,83,140.16 crore at the close of trade.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added Rs 2,576.12 crore to Rs 4,40,777.38 crore in its valuation and those of Infosys also advanced Rs 1,192.37 crore to reach Rs 2,96,367.29 crore.

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)witnessed an erosion of Rs 6,698.01 crore to Rs 7,70,252.01 crore from its valuation. Also, the m-cap of ITC fellRs 1,557.16 crore to Rs 3,02,747 crore.

The list of top-10 firms was topped by RIL followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ITCand Infosys in that order.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,056.05 -95.10 ( -0.78%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 290.50 -13.22
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
Bharti Infratel 276.30 7.68
Reliance 1,551.15 -1.84
Adani Ports 382.05 2.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 382.15 2.56
Indiabulls Hsg 290.35 -13.12
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
Motherson Sumi 129.10 -3.80
Bharti Infratel 276.00 7.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 276.30 7.68
Adani Ports 382.05 2.54
Bharti Airtel 442.45 1.33
HDFC Bank 1,274.95 0.76
NTPC 116.35 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 442.30 1.28
HDFC Bank 1,274.25 0.70
NTPC 116.10 0.48
IndusInd Bank 1,569.20 0.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 293.05 -5.77
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
HUL 2,035.30 -2.48
SBI 341.85 -2.13
Dr Reddys Labs 2,913.85 -2.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TML-D 71.30 -2.79
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
HUL 2,036.10 -2.37
M&M 530.05 -2.12
SBI 341.85 -2.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram