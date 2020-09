El Al Airlines To Fly Israel's First Direct Flight To UAE, Airport Timetable Shows

TEL AVIV: Israel’s El Al Airlines will fly a plane to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, an online flight timetable for Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport showed, which would make it the first-ever commercial flight between the two countries.

The flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi is expected to carry an Israeli delegation and accompanying U.S. officials for talks on cementing Israel and the UAE’s normalisation agreement.

A spokesman for El Al did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

