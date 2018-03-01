English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Electrical, Electronics Manufacturers Bet on Exports for Growth
Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) Vice President Harish Agarwal said if the industry gets its international efforts right, they expect that in 7-8 years it could become a US$ 100 billion industry.
Image for representation only.
Kolkata: Domestic electrical and electronics manufacturers are betting on exports for their growth prospects as the opportunities in the domestic sector have shrunk, an official said.
"Domestic market has shrunk. Whatever growth we are seeing in the industry is on account of global penetration. If the industry gets its international efforts right, we expect that in 7-8 years it could become a US$ 100 billion industry," Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) Vice President Harish Agarwal said.
He also said that rising demand in Asean markets along with African and Latin American countries is set to keep the export demand buoyant.
At present the industry exports goods worth around $10 billion, set to increase to around $50 billion over the next 7-8 years, he said.
The association comprising of around 800 members representing electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment manufacturers said that a drop in capital expenditure by eight government-owned companies to the tune of around Rs 8,300 crore, was set to hit the industry.
Compared with last year's budget capital expenditure of Rs 62,600 crore, in 2018-19 the expenditure is pegged at Rs 54,270 crore.
While NTPC will see a drop in capital expenditure from Rs 28,000 crore to Rs 22,300 crore, Powergrid's capital expenditure is projected to be stagnant at Rs 25,000 crore.
To facilitate the overseas interest and interaction opportunities, IEEMA will host a five-day exhibition and seminar called ELECRAMA 2018 at Noida in Uttar Pradesh from March 10-14.
Also Watch
"Domestic market has shrunk. Whatever growth we are seeing in the industry is on account of global penetration. If the industry gets its international efforts right, we expect that in 7-8 years it could become a US$ 100 billion industry," Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) Vice President Harish Agarwal said.
He also said that rising demand in Asean markets along with African and Latin American countries is set to keep the export demand buoyant.
At present the industry exports goods worth around $10 billion, set to increase to around $50 billion over the next 7-8 years, he said.
The association comprising of around 800 members representing electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment manufacturers said that a drop in capital expenditure by eight government-owned companies to the tune of around Rs 8,300 crore, was set to hit the industry.
Compared with last year's budget capital expenditure of Rs 62,600 crore, in 2018-19 the expenditure is pegged at Rs 54,270 crore.
While NTPC will see a drop in capital expenditure from Rs 28,000 crore to Rs 22,300 crore, Powergrid's capital expenditure is projected to be stagnant at Rs 25,000 crore.
To facilitate the overseas interest and interaction opportunities, IEEMA will host a five-day exhibition and seminar called ELECRAMA 2018 at Noida in Uttar Pradesh from March 10-14.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PNB
|101.05
|-0.35
|-0.35
|Venkys
|4,109.65
|+185.40
|+4.72
|Fortis Health
|161.05
|+1.25
|+0.78
|SBI
|262.15
|-5.85
|-2.18
|HDFC
|1,814.15
|+5.45
|+0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|342.60
|-4.55
|-1.31
|Interglobe Avi
|1,330.05
|-5.40
|-0.40
|Cholamandalam
|1,452.05
|-17.30
|-1.18
|Venkys
|4,108.45
|+170.80
|+4.34
|Fortis Health
|160.80
|+1.00
|+0.63
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|441.90
|+12.35
|+2.88
|Aurobindo Pharm
|624.10
|+10.20
|+1.66
|Coal India
|312.90
|+3.75
|+1.21
|IndusInd Bank
|1,700.35
|+19.60
|+1.17
|Bajaj Finance
|1,659.35
|+19.10
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|312.80
|+3.25
|+1.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,697.25
|+17.40
|+1.04
|BHEL
|90.70
|+0.70
|+0.78
|HUL
|1,325.65
|+9.30
|+0.71
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,096.15
|+7.40
|+0.68
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|304.95
|-8.30
|-2.65
|SBI
|262.15
|-5.85
|-2.18
|UPL
|714.25
|-14.50
|-1.99
|Vedanta
|323.25
|-6.50
|-1.97
|Lupin
|803.90
|-16.05
|-1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|305.25
|-8.25
|-2.63
|SBI
|262.55
|-6.20
|-2.31
|Infosys
|1,160.25
|-14.00
|-1.19
|Adani Ports
|405.50
|-2.75
|-0.67
|Axis Bank
|526.10
|-3.50
|-0.66
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Next Goal is to Prepare Back-up for World Cup: Bharat Arun
- Sparkling Manchester City Close in on Title by Thrashing Arsenal Again
- Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed After Kanchi Shankaracharya's Death
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist