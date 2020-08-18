Elon Musk Becomes Fourth Richest Person in the World, Now Worth $7.8 Billion

Tesla co-founder and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has become the world's fourth wealthiest person after shares of his company rose by 11% on Monday and closed at a record high. The rise meant Musk's wealth increased by a whopping $7.8 billion, according to a report in Bloomberg.

Musk has gone past French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault, the chairman of LVMH Moët Hennessy and the richest non-American on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk's wealth has increased by $57.2 billion this year, the second-biggest increase on the index.

SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $44 billion, it was reported last month. The company is in discussions with investors about raising about $1 billion at a price of $270 a share.