Elon Musk Not 'Homeless' Yet: Why Tesla CEO Pulls Off $37.5-Mn House Off the Market

Tesla CEO and tech billionaire, Elon Musk had stated last year that he was selling all of his physical possessions in order to divert his full attention to the colonization of Mars. This statement almost came to fruition but was back-peddled on September 11, 2021, after the tycoon had taken off the last remaining house, off the market. Fair to say, the tech titan was very close to making his $100 million real-estate portfolios a thing of the past.

In June, Musk had said that he offloaded all of his houses save for the one home that he had in California, in the Bay Area, which he usually rented out for events. On June 14, 2021, Musk took to Twitter and issued a statement to the world declaring that he decided to sell that last house off as well. He stated that he would sell it to a large family who would live there as it was a special place.

The tweet read: “Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.”

According to a real estate listing website called ‘Zillow’, Musk had listed the massive property for an equally massive price on June 13, for around $37.5 million. The same post was later taken down as per the record on Zillow, on September 11, 2021, which was first reported by the New York Post.

The listing on Zillow described the listing of the mansion as, “Rare and unique opportunity to buy one of the largest parcels of land on the San Francisco Peninsula. Approx. 47 acres midway between Silicon Valley & San Francisco, just 8 miles to SFO airport & private jet centre. Over 100-year-old mansion with unobstructed Bay views, pool, hiking trails, canyons & reservoir. Ballroom, banquet dining room and preserved but completely updated professional kitchen. Detached 3-car garage, 8-car carport, and tremendous motor court parking. Truly a landmark property!”

Other features of the massive house include six different bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a partially finished basement with around 16,000 square feet of interior living space. It was also stated on the listing that the house was built in 1916, making it around 105 years old.

Musk had originally purchased the property from Christian de Guigne IV in 2017 for around $23 million. The previous owner’s aristocratic family had ownership of the house for over a century according to reports.

Even though the house spent only a brief moment on the market before being taken down, it did speak to his endeavour to sell off his material possessions as he had stated. This action reflects against the initial tweet he had issued in May of 2020 where he said, “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.”

When he issued that tweet, he replied back on that same thread stating that there was a stipulation to the sale of the house. The tweet read: “Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul.”

This series of sales and attempted sales comes in light of Musk’s desire to colonise Mars and the fact that he is wanting to put in all the money he can towards this massive undertaking. He revealed the same in an interview with Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Insider’s parent company, Axel Springer, in December. Musk has already sold off several other homes, including ones in Los Angeles, such as a $29 million mansion that was grabbed by a Chinese billionaire and a $7 million home that once belonged to Gene Wilder, the actor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here