Elon Musk Starts Hiring for Senior Roles in India; Tesla Set to Enter Market This Year

Tesla Inc has started hiring for senior level roles in India, according to news agency Bloomberg. The electric-car maker is scouting for positions including a head of sales and marketing and a head of human resources, the news report mentioned.

Elon Musk, the celebrity chief executive of Tesla confirmed that Tesla Inc. would enter India in January. Musk earlier tweeted “as promised" in response to a report that the automaker was in talks with several states to open an office, showrooms and possibly a factory in India.

Tesla has selected Karnataka for its first plant, Karnataka chief minister said in February. There has been reports that Tesla had hired Manuj Khurana, a former executive of India’s investment promotion body Invest India, to lead its lobbying and business efforts. A Tesla fan club tweeted last week the company had brought on board a senior legal counsel.

The electric vehicle giant has been looking for commercial properties as large as 20,000-30,000 square feet each to open showrooms and service centres in the capital New Delhi, financial hub Mumbai in the west and tech city Bengaluru in the south, Mint reported earlier.

Tesla is also closely monitoring Indian government’s recent announcements regarding changes to the country’s goods-and-sales tax that may reduce the cost of owning an electric car, Bloomberg reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

