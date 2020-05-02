BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Elon Musk Wipes Nearly $15 Billion Off Tesla’s Valuation With His 'Price Too High' Tweet

File photo of technology entrepreneur Elon Musk

File photo of technology entrepreneur Elon Musk

The tweets recall Musk's controversial tweets in August 2018 when he said he had "funding secured" for a quickly-aborted campaign to take the electric car maker private.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Share this:

Irascible, outspoken Tesla chief Elon Musk went on another Twitter rant Friday, including saying the company's stock was overvalued, which sent the electric carmaker's shares tumbling.

"Tesla stock price is too high imo" (in my opinion), Musk said on Twitter.


"Now give people back their FREEDOM," he demanded shortly after and then cited lines from the US national anthem, an apparent repeat of his complaints about stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk, who delivered an expletive-laden rant Wednesday night in an earnings call in which he dubbed coronavirus restrictions "fascist," also said, "I am selling almost all my physical possessions. Will own no house."

Shares of Tesla had risen about 85 per cent this year as of Thursday's close as production has risen and analysts praised the company as well-positioned for an expected transition to electric cars.

But the share price sank 10.3 per cent Friday to close at $701.32 following the latest Twitter outburst.

The tweets about stock valuation recall Musk's controversial tweets in August 2018 when he said he had "funding secured" for a quickly-aborted campaign to take the electric car maker private.

US securities regulators ultimately charged Musk with fraud and fined him $20 million, part of a running dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk agreed under an April 2019 deal with the SEC on topics he should avoid on Twitter or other social media, including statements about acquisitions, mergers, new products and production numbers.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,028,418

    +10,572*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,303,296

    +26,923*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,039,588

    +15,059*  

  • Total DEATHS

    235,290

    +1,292*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres