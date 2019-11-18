Emirates Airlines Announces $16 Billion Deal to Buy 50 Airbus 350s

Dubai: Emirates Airline said Monday it will buy 50 Airbus 350-900 aircraft in a deal worth $16 billion, with delivery to begin from May 2023.

"I am happy to announce we are purchasing 50 Airbus 350 for $16 billion," the carrier's chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.