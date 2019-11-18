English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emirates Airlines Announces $16 Billion Deal to Buy 50 Airbus 350s
The delivery of the new aircraft will begin from May, 2023.
Emirates Airlines (Photo courtesy: AFP /Robyn Beck)
Dubai: Emirates Airline said Monday it will buy 50 Airbus 350-900 aircraft in a deal worth $16 billion, with delivery to begin from May 2023.
"I am happy to announce we are purchasing 50 Airbus 350 for $16 billion," the carrier's chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.
