Emirates Airlines Announces $16 Billion Deal to Buy 50 Airbus 350s

The delivery of the new aircraft will begin from May, 2023.

AFP

Updated:November 18, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
Emirates Airlines Announces $16 Billion Deal to Buy 50 Airbus 350s
Emirates Airlines (Photo courtesy: AFP /Robyn Beck)

Dubai: Emirates Airline said Monday it will buy 50 Airbus 350-900 aircraft in a deal worth $16 billion, with delivery to begin from May 2023.

"I am happy to announce we are purchasing 50 Airbus 350 for $16 billion," the carrier's chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.

