English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Employees in India May See Double-digit Salary Growth This Year: Report
Salaries in India are expected to increase 10 per cent in 2019 as compared to 9 per cent last year and inflation-adjusted real-wage hikes are likely to rise to 5 per cent from 4.7 per cent in 2018.
Image for representation. (Image: Shutterstock.)
Loading...
New Delhi: Employees in India are likely to see a double-digit salary growth in 2019, but inflation may play a dampener capping the hike at 5 per cent, a report said on Thursday.
According to global consulting firm Korn Ferry, as a result of rapid economic growth, India continues to enjoy the highest overall salary increases and real-wage growth in Asia.
Salaries in India are expected to increase 10 per cent in 2019 as compared to 9 per cent last year and inflation-adjusted real-wage hikes are likely to rise to 5 per cent from 4.7 per cent in 2018.
"Consequent to rapid economic growth, India continues to enjoy the highest overall salary increases and real-wage growth in Asia," said Navnit Singh, Chairman & Regional Managing Director, Korn Ferry India.
Singh further said companies should take a broader perspective to define their business strategy and cost drivers in view of increasing automation, use of new technology and the rising demand for skilled workers.
"Compensation programmes need to be regularly reviewed to make sure they align with the changing business and market conditions," he said.
The Korn Ferry 2019 Global Salary Forecast, which predicts real-wage salaries across the world, is based on Korn Ferry's pay database which contains data for more than 20 million job holders in 25,000 organisations across more than 110 countries.
In Asia, salaries are forecast to increase by 5.6 per cent, up from 5.4 per cent last year. Inflation-adjusted real-wage increases are expected to be 2.6 per cent, the highest globally, but down from 2.8 per cent last year.
Among other countries in Asia, China's real-wage forecast for 2019 stood at 3.2 per cent, Japan (0.1 per cent), Vietnam (4.8 per cent ), Singapore (3 per cent), Indonesia (3.7 per cent).
According to the Korn Ferry forecast, employees in Eastern Europe are set to see an average salary increase of 6.6 per cent in 2019. After taking inflation into account, real wages are forecast to rise 2.0 per cent. In the UK, real wages are expected to increase by just 0.6 per cent.
"With inflation rising in most parts of the world, we're seeing a cut in real-wage increases across the globe," Korn Ferry Global Head of Rewards and Benefits Solutions Bob Wesselkamper said.
According to global consulting firm Korn Ferry, as a result of rapid economic growth, India continues to enjoy the highest overall salary increases and real-wage growth in Asia.
Salaries in India are expected to increase 10 per cent in 2019 as compared to 9 per cent last year and inflation-adjusted real-wage hikes are likely to rise to 5 per cent from 4.7 per cent in 2018.
"Consequent to rapid economic growth, India continues to enjoy the highest overall salary increases and real-wage growth in Asia," said Navnit Singh, Chairman & Regional Managing Director, Korn Ferry India.
Singh further said companies should take a broader perspective to define their business strategy and cost drivers in view of increasing automation, use of new technology and the rising demand for skilled workers.
"Compensation programmes need to be regularly reviewed to make sure they align with the changing business and market conditions," he said.
The Korn Ferry 2019 Global Salary Forecast, which predicts real-wage salaries across the world, is based on Korn Ferry's pay database which contains data for more than 20 million job holders in 25,000 organisations across more than 110 countries.
In Asia, salaries are forecast to increase by 5.6 per cent, up from 5.4 per cent last year. Inflation-adjusted real-wage increases are expected to be 2.6 per cent, the highest globally, but down from 2.8 per cent last year.
Among other countries in Asia, China's real-wage forecast for 2019 stood at 3.2 per cent, Japan (0.1 per cent), Vietnam (4.8 per cent ), Singapore (3 per cent), Indonesia (3.7 per cent).
According to the Korn Ferry forecast, employees in Eastern Europe are set to see an average salary increase of 6.6 per cent in 2019. After taking inflation into account, real wages are forecast to rise 2.0 per cent. In the UK, real wages are expected to increase by just 0.6 per cent.
"With inflation rising in most parts of the world, we're seeing a cut in real-wage increases across the globe," Korn Ferry Global Head of Rewards and Benefits Solutions Bob Wesselkamper said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|285.30
|5.78
|Yes Bank
|201.50
|-3.29
|Mindtree
|867.85
|3.17
|Reliance
|1,134.45
|-0.13
|Axis Bank
|676.65
|1.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|284.80
|5.09
|ICICI Bank
|373.35
|-0.47
|Yes Bank
|201.45
|-3.31
|Reliance
|1,133.75
|-0.03
|SBI
|297.35
|-1.78
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|355.20
|2.29
|GAIL
|332.40
|2.12
|Axis Bank
|676.65
|1.91
|HCL Tech
|954.70
|1.75
|Bharti Infratel
|280.45
|1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|676.30
|1.91
|HCL Tech
|954.80
|1.77
|HDFC
|2,004.25
|1.51
|TCS
|1,895.10
|1.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,220.10
|1.24
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|426.55
|-6.00
|Yes Bank
|201.50
|-3.29
|Zee Entertain
|440.90
|-2.48
|SBI
|297.40
|-1.90
|Eicher Motors
|20,369.95
|-1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|427.15
|-5.78
|Yes Bank
|201.45
|-3.31
|SBI
|297.35
|-1.78
|Bajaj Finance
|2,535.60
|-1.45
|HUL
|1,750.10
|-1.12
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix’s Sex Education Makes You Awkward and Then Gives Solution
- Not Your Average Footballer: Ex-refugee With Mental Health Message
- 2019 Hyundai Creta vs Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV Spec Comparison
- Part-Time Working Mothers More Likely to Work Longer Without Pay
- 'Nobody Has All of These': This Trending Post is the Internet's Diss List
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results