1-min read

Ending Rising Streak, Sensex Plunges 335 Points; Infosys Sinks 16%

Sensex hit an intra-day low of 38,924.85 and a high of 39,426.47. The broader NSE Nifty too tumbled 73.50 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 11,588.35.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Ending Rising Streak, Sensex Plunges 335 Points; Infosys Sinks 16%
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Snapping its six-session rising streak, equity benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 335 points on Tuesday, dragged by a massive plunge in Infosys' shares following a complaint against the company's chief executive.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 334.54 points, or 0.85 per cent, lower at 38,963.84. It hit an intra-day low of 38,924.85 and a high of 39,426.47. The broader NSE Nifty too tumbled 73.50 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 11,588.35.

IT major Infosys was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, plummeting 16.21 per cent after an anonymous group claiming to be employees of the firm placed a whistleblower complaint to the company's board, accusing CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of indulging in unethical practices to boost short-term revenue and profits.

Other losers were Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance, shedding up to 3.51 per cent. Among the gainers were ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, HUL and HDFC, rising up to 3.06 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note after US President Donald Trump on Monday said progress in developing the text of a partial trade pact with China means he will likely be able to sign it next month.

Equites in Europe were trading on a mixed note in their respective early deals. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 22 paise to 70.92 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.36 per cent to USD 59.17 per barrel.

NIFTY 50

11,588.35 -73.50 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 643.55 -16.19
Yes Bank 51.80 0.78
Bajaj Finance 4,034.15 -2.50
Reliance 1,414.15 -0.16
Indiabulls Hsg 218.00 -5.71
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 643.30 -16.21
Yes Bank 51.80 0.78
Indiabulls Hsg 218.20 -5.75
HDFC 2,115.95 0.98
Reliance 1,414.25 -0.07
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,810.75 3.15
ICICI Bank 451.15 3.05
BPCL 534.10 2.65
Titan Company 1,329.45 2.22
Cipla 453.90 2.20
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 451.15 3.06
Coal India 208.80 1.38
Sun Pharma 405.80 1.10
Bajaj Auto 3,120.00 1.04
HUL 2,127.60 1.02
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 643.55 -16.19
Tata Motors 131.75 -3.73
Bajaj Finserv 8,008.85 -3.11
HCL Tech 1,064.45 -2.83
Bajaj Finance 4,034.15 -2.50
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 643.30 -16.21
Tata Motors 131.90 -3.51
Bharti Airtel 370.85 -3.24
HCL Tech 1,064.45 -2.87
Bajaj Finance 4,031.95 -2.56
