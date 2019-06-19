Two Former Executives of IL&FS Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case
The central agency had filed a money laundering case in February this year and had twice raided a number of former executives in order to obtain additional evidence.
A logo of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) is seen on a building at its headquarters in Mumbai.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested two former executives in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged financial irregularities case, officials said.
They said former joint MD of the company Arun K Saha and MD of transportation network K Ramchand were arrested late evening in Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
These are the first arrests in this case by the Enforcement Directorate.
The two will he produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Thursday, they said.
The central agency had filed a money laundering case in February this year and had twice raided a number of former executives in order to obtain additional evidence.
The debt crisis at the infrastructure lender came to light following a series of defaults by its group companies beginning September, 2018.
IL&FShas defaulted on payment of loans to SIDBI and along with its subsidiaries has a combined debt of over Rs 91,000 crore.
The ED's case is based on an FIR filed before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in December last year.
Ashish Begwani, Director of Enso Infrastructures (P) Ltd, had filed the case against officials of IL&FS Rail Ltd for allegedly causing Rs 70 crore loss to his company by fraudulent means.
Begwani had alleged in his complaint that in August 2010, he was approached by two officials of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd and he had invested Rs 170 crore in IL&FS Rail Ltd, a special purpose vehicle for Gurugram Metro project, in order to take its 15 per cent shares.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.50
|-8.90
|Yes Bank
|103.20
|-5.58
|Tata Steel
|494.10
|4.62
|Reliance
|1,277.35
|-0.28
|IndusInd Bank
|1,381.35
|-1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.40
|-8.91
|Yes Bank
|103.25
|-5.54
|Reliance
|1,277.50
|-0.39
|Atul
|3,976.50
|-0.02
|Indiabulls Real
|109.45
|-2.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|494.10
|4.62
|Zee Entertain
|353.00
|4.02
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,497.80
|2.46
|NTPC
|134.65
|1.70
|Titan Company
|1,275.10
|1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|494.50
|4.60
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,498.40
|2.44
|NTPC
|134.60
|1.58
|Power Grid Corp
|200.80
|1.57
|HDFC
|2,178.30
|1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.50
|-8.90
|Yes Bank
|103.20
|-5.58
|UPL
|950.30
|-4.94
|Adani Ports
|407.70
|-3.25
|Cipla
|533.70
|-2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|103.25
|-5.54
|Tata Motors
|154.65
|-2.31
|Hero Motocorp
|2,607.40
|-2.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,382.90
|-1.82
|M&M
|615.25
|-1.71
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Joins Kohli in England Ahead of Afghanistan Clash
- US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive
- Kota Girl Does The Impossible, Cracks All Major Competitive Exams in India
- Renault Triber Unveiled in India, Gets 7 Seats and a Modular Cabin
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Film Earns Rs 201.86 Crore
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s