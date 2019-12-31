EoI for Air India Coming in Few Weeks, Says Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri
Speaking at a press conference here, Puri said that while his ministry is the nodal ministry for aviation, he was not in charge of disinvestment.
Representative image.
New Delhi Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday that his ministry will try to issue expression of interest for Air India in the coming few weeks.
"Air India is a first class airline, but there are no two views that privatisation has to be done. We are not slaves of certain deadlines; we are trying to do it (disinvestment) as quickly as possible," he said.
