1-min read

EoI for Air India Coming in Few Weeks, Says Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

Speaking at a press conference here, Puri said that while his ministry is the nodal ministry for aviation, he was not in charge of disinvestment.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
EoI for Air India Coming in Few Weeks, Says Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri
Representative image.

New Delhi Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday that his ministry will try to issue expression of interest for Air India in the coming few weeks.

Speaking at a press conference here, Puri said that while his ministry is the nodal ministry for aviation, he was not in charge of disinvestment.

"Air India is a first class airline, but there are no two views that privatisation has to be done. We are not slaves of certain deadlines; we are trying to do it (disinvestment) as quickly as possible," he said.

