EPF-Aadhaar Linking Mandatory for PF Withdrawals, Benefits: How to Do it Online

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar Card with PF UAN (universal account number) to get PF contributions from the employers and other benefits. Now, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers have time till August 30 to link their Aadhaar card with the Provident Fund (PF) accounts. The labour ministry amended Section 142 of the Code of Social Security 2020 to implement this new rule.

“Under the new Social Security Code, 2002, Aadhaar number is required to be provided for the purpose of identification of the employees seeking benefits under the Code. The Government has notified this specific provision which mandates the requirement of providing Aadhaar," said Subodh Sadana, partner, AnantLaw.

“The linking of PAN and Aadhar Card is a basic Know Your Customer (KYC) requirement of all banks, PPF accounts and EPF accounts. If this is not done then as an enforcement measure interest credit by employers and withdrawal claims from you PF acocunts will face issues such as rejection. This is a basic enforcement measure," said Vidisha Krishan, partner at law firm MV Kini.

Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar Card with your PF account

1) Visit the official website of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation — www.epfindia.gov.in

2) Go to For Employees’ Tab and select ‘UAN Member e-Sewa’ link

3) Login with your UAN ID and password

4) Under the ‘Manage Tab’, select the KYC option

5) You will be redirected to a page

where you will find tabs to upload a number of documents to link with your EPF account.

6) Select the tab which states ‘Aadhaar’

7) Fill in the details and click on ‘Save’

8) Then, your Aadhaar number will be verified.

9) Once the employer and UIDAI approve you details, your EPF account linked to the Aadhaar card

“Linking of Aadhar with the UAN is mandatory. Effective 1 September 2021, employers will not be able to remit PF for cases where such linking is not done," said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, partner, Deloitte India.

The date of implementation for filing ECR (electronic challan cum receipt or PF return) with Aadhaar verified UANs was also extended to September 1, 2021, the EPFO said in a notification. The retirement body earlier said that the employer can only file ECR for those employees who have linked their Aadhaar to PF UAN. “Employer can file separate ECR for non-Aadhaar seeded UAN after completion of Aadhaar seeding process," it added.

You will lose out on other EPF benefits too if your Aadhaar details are not updated. This includes taking COVID-19 advances announced last month and insurance benefits linked to PF accounts. “The EPFO has issued a notification whereby it is now the responsibility of the employer to ensure that their employees link their provident fund account to their Aadhar number," said Amrita Tonk, partner, L&L Partners.

