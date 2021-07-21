EPF: How to Check PF Balance Online, Via SMS, Missed Call and Umang/EPFO App

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will likely to credit the interest on provident fund (PF) deposits for the financial year 2020-21 soon, according to reports. Over 6 crore EPFO employees will get the benefit by the end of this month, News18 Hindi mentioned. The retirement body kept the interest rate unchanged on the provident fund deposits at 8.5 per cent for the financial year 2020-21. The decision was taken in the view of more withdrawals and less contribution by the members during COVID-19 pandemic.

How to Check PF Balance

1) To Check PF Balance via SMS

Those EPFO members who have an universal account number (UAN), can send “EPFOHO UAN ENG” to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number. Once the SMS is successfully sent, you will receive a message containing information about EPF account including your PF account balance. The EPFO member will need to set your preferred language of communication in the SMS.

2) EPF Balance Check Via Missed Call

You can also check your PF balance by giving a missed call to the authorised phone from your registered mobile number. This service is only available if one has integrated UAN with your KYC details.

3) How to Check PF Balance Online

a) Log on to the EPFO portal. Go to the ‘Our Services’ tab and choose ‘for employees’ option from the drop-down menu.

b) Click on the ‘Member passbook’ option under ‘Services’.

c) You will be asked to enter your UAN and password.

d) Once you login, you can access your EPF account. Your EPF passbook mentioning both the employer’s contribution and the interest will appear here.

4) PF Balance Check using the Umang/EPFO app

If have activated your UAN number, you can check also your PF balance by downloading the m-Sewa app of EPFO’ from the Google Play Store. Once you download the app, click on ‘Member’ and then go to ‘Balance/Passbook’. Then enter your UAN and registered mobile number. After verifying your details, the app will show you EPF balance details.

You can also access your PF passbook on the UMANG app after logging in with your UAN and OTP.

