LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

EPF Transfer on Job Change to Become Automated From Next Fiscal

This new measure will enable the employee to get the credits of his EPF contribution during his previous tenure with old employer into his or her UAN automatically.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EPF Transfer on Job Change to Become Automated From Next Fiscal
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO would not require to file employee provident fund (EPF) transfer claims on changing jobs from the next fiscal as the process would be made automated, according to a labour ministry official.

At present, the subscribers of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are required to file transfer of EPF claims on changing jobs despite having universal account number (UAN). The EPFO gets about eight lakh EPF transfer claims every year.

"The EPFO is testing the automation of EPF transfer on changing jobs on pilot basis. The facility for all subscribers is expected to be launched any time next year," a senior labour ministry official said.

The official said, "The EPFO had engaged the C-DAC to study its operating systems to achieve the goal of becoming paperless organisation. At present, 80 per cent of the work is being done online. The automated transfer of EPF on changing jobs is one of the tools to be used to achieve that objective."

The official explained that the moment the new employer would file the monthly EPF return including the UAN of the new employee, the EPF contributions and interest earned on that would be automatically transferred.

This will enable the employee to get the credits of his EPF contribution during his previous tenure with old employer into his or her UAN automatically.

At present after changing job, a subscriber provides his UAN to the new employer, who uses it for depositing his or her EPF contributions. But the UAN account does not reflect the EPF contributions made during the subscriber's previous job and interest accrued on that. The subscriber has to file an online claim through the activated UAN to get credits of EPF contributions made during his or her previous job.

The official said, "After the automation of the EPF transfer on changing jobs, the subscribers would be benefitted immensely as the UAN would be like a bank account. No matter a subscriber changes place or employer, his or her social security benefits would be accessed through the UAN. That would remain the same throughout his or her life."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,671.43 -53.99 ( -0.15%)

NIFTY 50

11,035.40 -22.80 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,267.10 -0.25
Indiabulls Hsg 702.00 -2.37
Wipro 257.70 -4.15
Larsen 1,339.40 -0.96
ICICI Bank 370.60 -0.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 256.50 -4.58
Thermax 977.60 -0.21
Advanced Enzyme 191.00 17.00
Granules India 110.85 6.79
ICICI Bank 370.15 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 152.20 4.10
Eicher Motors 21,871.05 1.62
GAIL 349.65 1.60
UltraTechCement 3,972.00 1.51
Bajaj Auto 2,955.70 1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 152.35 4.28
Bajaj Auto 2,955.90 1.58
Bajaj Finance 2,766.65 1.13
Sun Pharma 455.05 0.92
ITC 292.05 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 181.20 -4.28
Wipro 257.70 -4.15
Tata Steel 507.85 -2.55
Hindalco 195.55 -2.52
HCL Tech 1,009.05 -2.46
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 181.65 -3.99
HCL Tech 1,008.45 -2.53
Tata Steel 508.05 -2.43
Vedanta 172.35 -2.02
Infosys 712.55 -1.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram