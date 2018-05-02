English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
EPFO Complains of Data Leak, Says Employees' Aadhaar Details Disclosed
The communiqué, written by Dr V P Joy, central provident fund commissioner, has asked the ministry to deploy expert technical team to plug in the gaps.
File image of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation office. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The EPFO has informed ministry of electronics and information technology of data theft, highlighting the leakage of Aadhaar details of employees.
In a letter dated March 23, EPFO said that the central intelligence bureau had intimated of “hackers exploiting the vulnerabilities prevailing in the website (aadhaar.epfoservices.com) of EPFO.”
The communiqué, written by Dr V P Joy, central provident fund commissioner, has asked the ministry to deploy expert technical team to plug in the gaps.
Employee Provident Fund Organisation, Delhi did not reply to phone calls by News18.
Titled ‘Secret’ the letter has also been addressed to the Comoon Services Team (Delhi). As of now, servers and other hosted services on the website have been stopped.
Currently, of the 4.6 crore contributing members, as many as 2.75 crore have seeded their Aadhaar with their PF accounts. However, out of this 2.75 crore, 1.25 crore Aadhaar numbers have been verified. The EPFO has a mandate to verify all Aadhaar-seeded PF accounts for the switch to AEPS, which is seen to completely change the experience and efficiency of services for the better.
Also Watch
In a letter dated March 23, EPFO said that the central intelligence bureau had intimated of “hackers exploiting the vulnerabilities prevailing in the website (aadhaar.epfoservices.com) of EPFO.”
The communiqué, written by Dr V P Joy, central provident fund commissioner, has asked the ministry to deploy expert technical team to plug in the gaps.
Employee Provident Fund Organisation, Delhi did not reply to phone calls by News18.
Titled ‘Secret’ the letter has also been addressed to the Comoon Services Team (Delhi). As of now, servers and other hosted services on the website have been stopped.
Currently, of the 4.6 crore contributing members, as many as 2.75 crore have seeded their Aadhaar with their PF accounts. However, out of this 2.75 crore, 1.25 crore Aadhaar numbers have been verified. The EPFO has a mandate to verify all Aadhaar-seeded PF accounts for the switch to AEPS, which is seen to completely change the experience and efficiency of services for the better.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|110.65
|-33.85
|-23.43
|Axis Bank
|523.75
|+6.45
|+1.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,256.85
|+45.75
|+3.78
|HDFC
|1,910.60
|+27.35
|+1.45
|Dewan Housing
|648.45
|+7.45
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|110.65
|-34.35
|-23.69
|Indiabulls Vent
|512.00
|+29.75
|+6.17
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,257.25
|+46.90
|+3.87
|Dewan Housing
|648.65
|+8.05
|+1.26
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,752.90
|-69.90
|-0.79
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,256.85
|+45.75
|+3.78
|ITC
|287.25
|+5.80
|+2.06
|Asian Paints
|1,222.30
|+20.60
|+1.71
|HDFC
|1,910.60
|+27.35
|+1.45
|Zee Entertain
|596.30
|+8.25
|+1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,257.25
|+46.90
|+3.87
|ITC
|287.15
|+5.70
|+2.03
|Asian Paints
|1,221.75
|+21.60
|+1.80
|HDFC
|1,910.50
|+25.85
|+1.37
|HDFC Bank
|1,970.35
|+25.75
|+1.32
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|283.40
|-15.00
|-5.03
|HCL Tech
|1,000.50
|-52.25
|-4.96
|Tata Steel
|574.50
|-20.45
|-3.44
|Hindalco
|228.05
|-7.60
|-3.23
|ICICI Bank
|276.90
|-7.30
|-2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|575.05
|-19.65
|-3.30
|ICICI Bank
|277.10
|-7.35
|-2.58
|HUL
|1,471.50
|-37.55
|-2.49
|Sun Pharma
|515.55
|-12.60
|-2.39
|SBI
|240.65
|-5.65
|-2.29
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Kapil Sharma Slaps Legal Notice on Journalist, Seeks Public Apology & Rs 100 Crore in Damages
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details