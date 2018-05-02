GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

EPFO Complains of Data Leak, Says Employees' Aadhaar Details Disclosed

The communiqué, written by Dr V P Joy, central provident fund commissioner, has asked the ministry to deploy expert technical team to plug in the gaps.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EPFO Complains of Data Leak, Says Employees' Aadhaar Details Disclosed
File image of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation office. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The EPFO has informed ministry of electronics and information technology of data theft, highlighting the leakage of Aadhaar details of employees.

In a letter dated March 23, EPFO said that the central intelligence bureau had intimated of “hackers exploiting the vulnerabilities prevailing in the website (aadhaar.epfoservices.com) of EPFO.”

The communiqué, written by Dr V P Joy, central provident fund commissioner, has asked the ministry to deploy expert technical team to plug in the gaps.

Employee Provident Fund Organisation, Delhi did not reply to phone calls by News18.

Titled ‘Secret’ the letter has also been addressed to the Comoon Services Team (Delhi). As of now, servers and other hosted services on the website have been stopped.

EPFO letter copy

Currently, of the 4.6 crore contributing members, as many as 2.75 crore have seeded their Aadhaar with their PF accounts. However, out of this 2.75 crore, 1.25 crore Aadhaar numbers have been verified. The EPFO has a mandate to verify all Aadhaar-seeded PF accounts for the switch to AEPS, which is seen to completely change the experience and efficiency of services for the better.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,176.42 +16.06 ( +0.05%)

Nifty 50

10,718.05 -21.30 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 110.65 -33.85 -23.43
Axis Bank 523.75 +6.45 +1.25
Kotak Mahindra 1,256.85 +45.75 +3.78
HDFC 1,910.60 +27.35 +1.45
Dewan Housing 648.45 +7.45 +1.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 110.65 -34.35 -23.69
Indiabulls Vent 512.00 +29.75 +6.17
Kotak Mahindra 1,257.25 +46.90 +3.87
Dewan Housing 648.65 +8.05 +1.26
Maruti Suzuki 8,752.90 -69.90 -0.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,256.85 +45.75 +3.78
ITC 287.25 +5.80 +2.06
Asian Paints 1,222.30 +20.60 +1.71
HDFC 1,910.60 +27.35 +1.45
Zee Entertain 596.30 +8.25 +1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,257.25 +46.90 +3.87
ITC 287.15 +5.70 +2.03
Asian Paints 1,221.75 +21.60 +1.80
HDFC 1,910.50 +25.85 +1.37
HDFC Bank 1,970.35 +25.75 +1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 283.40 -15.00 -5.03
HCL Tech 1,000.50 -52.25 -4.96
Tata Steel 574.50 -20.45 -3.44
Hindalco 228.05 -7.60 -3.23
ICICI Bank 276.90 -7.30 -2.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 575.05 -19.65 -3.30
ICICI Bank 277.10 -7.35 -2.58
HUL 1,471.50 -37.55 -2.49
Sun Pharma 515.55 -12.60 -2.39
SBI 240.65 -5.65 -2.29
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You