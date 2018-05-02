EPFO Complains of Data Leak, Says Employees' Aadhaar Details Disclosed

The EPFO has informed ministry of electronics and information technology of data theft, highlighting the leakage of Aadhaar details of employees.In a letter dated March 23, EPFO said that the central intelligence bureau had intimated of “hackers exploiting the vulnerabilities prevailing in the website (aadhaar.epfoservices.com) of EPFO.”The communiqué, written by Dr V P Joy, central provident fund commissioner, has asked the ministry to deploy expert technical team to plug in the gaps.Employee Provident Fund Organisation, Delhi did not reply to phone calls by News18.Titled ‘Secret’ the letter has also been addressed to the Comoon Services Team (Delhi). As of now, servers and other hosted services on the website have been stopped.Currently, of the 4.6 crore contributing members, as many as 2.75 crore have seeded their Aadhaar with their PF accounts. However, out of this 2.75 crore, 1.25 crore Aadhaar numbers have been verified. The EPFO has a mandate to verify all Aadhaar-seeded PF accounts for the switch to AEPS, which is seen to completely change the experience and efficiency of services for the better.