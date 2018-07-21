English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
EPFO Data Shows 4.4 Million Jobs Created in 9 Months till May
During May, the maximum number of enrolment of 2,51,526 were recorded in the age bracket of 18 to 21 years followed by 1,90,090 in 22 to 25 years age group.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO's payroll data suggests that as many as 4,474,859 jobs created during September 2017 to May this year.
However, the retirement body lowered earlier estimate of new members enrolment by 9.57 per cent, from 4,126,138 to to 3,731,251 for September 2017-April this year.
According to the payroll data released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) last month for September to April, as many as 4,126,138 new member were enrolled for its social security schemes to provide benefits, including provident fund, insurance and pension.
According to the latest data released yesterday the new members enrolment in May is the highest so far in last eight month at 7,43,608.
During May, the maximum number of enrolment of 2,51,526 were recorded in the age bracket of 18 to 21 years followed by 1,90,090 in 22 to 25 years age group.
The payroll data statement says that the data is provisional as updation of employees records is a continuous process and gets updated in subsequent months.
It also stated that the estimates may include temporary employees, whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year.
For each age-wise band, the estimates are net of the members enrolled and ceased during the month as per the EPFO records, it added.
The EPFO manages social security funds of workers in the organised/semi organised sector. It runs three social security scheme Employees' Provident Fund Scheme 1952, Employees' Deposit Linked Scheme 1976 (EDLI) and Employees' Pension Scheme 1995. It manages the accounts of over six crore members and a corpus of over Rs 10 lakh crore.
Earlier this year, the EPFO had started the practice of updating payroll data on its official portal. The body had also lowered its payroll data estimates earlier.
Also Watch
However, the retirement body lowered earlier estimate of new members enrolment by 9.57 per cent, from 4,126,138 to to 3,731,251 for September 2017-April this year.
According to the payroll data released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) last month for September to April, as many as 4,126,138 new member were enrolled for its social security schemes to provide benefits, including provident fund, insurance and pension.
According to the latest data released yesterday the new members enrolment in May is the highest so far in last eight month at 7,43,608.
During May, the maximum number of enrolment of 2,51,526 were recorded in the age bracket of 18 to 21 years followed by 1,90,090 in 22 to 25 years age group.
The payroll data statement says that the data is provisional as updation of employees records is a continuous process and gets updated in subsequent months.
It also stated that the estimates may include temporary employees, whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year.
For each age-wise band, the estimates are net of the members enrolled and ceased during the month as per the EPFO records, it added.
The EPFO manages social security funds of workers in the organised/semi organised sector. It runs three social security scheme Employees' Provident Fund Scheme 1952, Employees' Deposit Linked Scheme 1976 (EDLI) and Employees' Pension Scheme 1995. It manages the accounts of over six crore members and a corpus of over Rs 10 lakh crore.
Earlier this year, the EPFO had started the practice of updating payroll data on its official portal. The body had also lowered its payroll data estimates earlier.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
PM Modi and Amit Shah Can't Afford To Lose Power: Rahul Gandhi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Friday 20 July , 2018 PM Modi and Amit Shah Can't Afford To Lose Power: Rahul Gandhi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,721.35
|+201.15
|+7.98
|Bajaj Auto
|2,839.60
|-275.40
|-8.84
|Reliance
|1,128.65
|+23.80
|+2.15
|Infosys
|1,348.10
|+31.40
|+2.38
|Ashok Leyland
|107.45
|+1.75
|+1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,721.50
|+203.90
|+8.10
|ICICI Bank
|266.00
|+4.80
|+1.84
|Infosys
|1,348.35
|+31.80
|+2.42
|Bajaj Auto
|2,841.10
|-271.70
|-8.73
|Power Grid Corp
|176.20
|-1.05
|-0.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,721.35
|+201.15
|+7.98
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,663.95
|+367.05
|+5.83
|Sun Pharma
|560.10
|+15.15
|+2.78
|Tech Mahindra
|659.45
|+17.25
|+2.69
|Cipla
|625.80
|+15.70
|+2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|559.90
|+14.80
|+2.72
|Infosys
|1,348.35
|+31.80
|+2.42
|Reliance
|1,128.55
|+24.65
|+2.23
|ICICI Bank
|266.00
|+4.80
|+1.84
|Axis Bank
|534.45
|+7.15
|+1.36
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,839.60
|-275.40
|-8.84
|HPCL
|275.40
|-9.00
|-3.16
|IOC
|161.05
|-4.75
|-2.86
|Vedanta
|202.40
|-5.80
|-2.79
|BPCL
|388.85
|-9.45
|-2.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,841.10
|-271.70
|-8.73
|Vedanta
|202.60
|-5.70
|-2.74
|Hero Motocorp
|3,373.15
|-85.75
|-2.48
|ONGC
|157.85
|-3.55
|-2.20
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,333.45
|-16.80
|-1.24
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with ABS Launched in India for Rs 2.98 Lakh
- MS Dhoni's Profile Goof-up Makes BCCI App a Social Media Joke
- Janhvi Kapoor or Urvashi Rautela: Who Sported the Ritika Mirchandani Attire Better?
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...