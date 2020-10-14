EPFO Launches Helpline Services on WhatsApp, Here's How You Can Use It

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a WhatsApp helpline number for grievance redressal of grievances of its subscribers. EPFO said it has redressed more than 1,64,040 grievances and queries through the messaging app.

Following the launch of WhatsApp service, the retirement fund body has witnessed a decline in registration of grievances on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter by 30 per cent. The registration of queries on the EPFO’s online grievance resolution portal, EPFiGMS, has also come down by 16 per cent since the introduction of the new service.

The WhatsApp helpline service has been made functional in all the 138 regional EPFO offices. The new mechanism for grievance redressal is aimed at making the subscribers self-reliant. Through this, the retirement fund body wants to take its digital initiative to the last mile. The move will help reduce dependence on intermediaries.

How to use EPFO WhatsApp-based service

Step 1: Install WhatsApp on your smartphone and create account using a valid mobile number

Step 2: Go to EPFO’s website at https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

Step 3: Look for the dedicated WhatsApp Helpline number of your concerned regional office

Step 4: Save that number on your smartphone

Step 5: After saving the number, open WhatsApp and click on that number

Step 6: Write your query or grievance and tap on send option

Step 7: You will receive an answer regarding your grievance from the EPFO

This facility allows subscribers to ask their queries sitting at their home and provides a very easy method for that. The subscribers are now not required to visit the EPFO office amid the COVID-19 situation for any grievance. It will help reduce crowding at EPFO’s offices.

This service has been provided in addition to other means of grievance redressal, which include EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS and social media platforms. The EPFO also has a dedicated 24×7 call centre for resolving queries.