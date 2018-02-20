GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
EPFO Likely to Announce 8.65% Interest on EPF for 2017-18

The trustees may also review the proposal to credit the ETFs into the members' EPF account because a large number of members do not have that level of financial literacy.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2018, 8:50 PM IST
File image of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation office. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to retain 8.65 percent interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2017-18 at its trustees' meet tomorrow, sources said.

In order to maintain the 8.65 percent interest this fiscal, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had sold a portion of its investments in the exchange-traded funds (ETF) worth Rs 2,886 crore earlier this month, the sources said.

The EPFO had announced this rate on deposits for 2016-17 for it’s about 5 crore members, a tad lower than 8.8 percent in 2015- 16. It has earned a return of Rs 1,054 crore on sale of ETFs this month, which would be sufficient to provide 8.65 percent rate of interest this fiscal, said the sources.

The EPFO has been investing in ETFs since August 2015 and it has so far not monetised the ETF investments. The EPFO has invested around Rs 44,000 crore in the ETFs till date.

According to the latest evaluation of the EPFO's investments in ETFs, it has earned a return of 16 percent. However, this return is notional because it could not be realised unless the EPFO liquidates these ETF investments.

Besides, the trustees may also review the proposal to credit the ETFs into the members' EPF account because a large number of members do not have that level of financial literacy.

It is proposed that the members should be given the option to have ETF credits in their EPF account. The sources said that the income projections for the current fiscal were circulated along the agenda to the trustees and would be tabled during the meeting tomorrow.

However, they said that the decision to sell the ETFs was taken after factoring in the income projections for the current fiscal by the EPFO. The sources said the proposal to reduce administrative charges to 0.5 percent from existing 0.65 percent of the total wages of employees, is also listed on the agenda of the meeting tomorrow.

They further said that the draft bill to amend Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act would also be placed for vetting by the trustees. The bill proposes to give one time option to choose between the Employees Provident Fund scheme or National Pension System (NPS) run by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
