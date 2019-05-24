English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
EPFO Subscription Shows 1.37 Crore Formal Sector Jobs Created in FY19
As per the latest data, in the month of March 2019, around 8.27 lakh EPF subscribers were added. During the last fiscal, highest subscription to the pension fund was recorded in July 2018 at around 14.21 lakh.
EPFO logo. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Around 1.37 crore jobs were created in the formal sector during the financial year 2018-19, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday.
The CSO used addition to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscriber base to derive employment generation in the formal sector.
As per the latest data, in the month of March 2019, around 8.27 lakh EPF subscribers were added. During the last fiscal, highest subscription to the pension fund was recorded in July 2018 at around 14.21 lakh.
Amidst uproar over job loss and lack in employment generation in the last few months, the government has time and again cited Employees' Provident Fund Organisation data to show that employment generation has been on the rise.
There are, however, experts and statisticians who say the EPFO data does not give a complete picture of the employment scenario.
According to former Chief Statistician of India Pronab Sen, the data only shows the growth in the organised sector.
"We already know that the formal sector is growing. The problem is in the informal sector, which is going through massive unemployment," Sen told IANS. Jobs and employment generation were major issues in this general election and the opposition raked up the issue to a great extent.
While EPFO has provided information on new workforce, it has also given statistics on number of PF subscribers ceasing to be its members. In FY19, 1.14 crore ceased their subscription to EPFO. This largely means loss of job or superannuation.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The CSO used addition to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscriber base to derive employment generation in the formal sector.
As per the latest data, in the month of March 2019, around 8.27 lakh EPF subscribers were added. During the last fiscal, highest subscription to the pension fund was recorded in July 2018 at around 14.21 lakh.
Amidst uproar over job loss and lack in employment generation in the last few months, the government has time and again cited Employees' Provident Fund Organisation data to show that employment generation has been on the rise.
There are, however, experts and statisticians who say the EPFO data does not give a complete picture of the employment scenario.
According to former Chief Statistician of India Pronab Sen, the data only shows the growth in the organised sector.
"We already know that the formal sector is growing. The problem is in the informal sector, which is going through massive unemployment," Sen told IANS. Jobs and employment generation were major issues in this general election and the opposition raked up the issue to a great extent.
While EPFO has provided information on new workforce, it has also given statistics on number of PF subscribers ceasing to be its members. In FY19, 1.14 crore ceased their subscription to EPFO. This largely means loss of job or superannuation.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.75
|5.09
|Reliance
|1,336.85
|0.22
|SBI
|355.35
|3.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,648.90
|3.14
|Larsen
|1,544.15
|4.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GRUH Finance
|313.30
|-4.42
|Reliance
|1,336.80
|0.07
|Larsen
|1,543.65
|4.60
|SpiceJet
|141.55
|9.64
|SBI
|354.60
|3.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.75
|5.09
|Larsen
|1,544.15
|4.61
|Zee Entertain
|376.85
|4.55
|JSW Steel
|288.00
|4.37
|Bharti Airtel
|353.20
|4.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.50
|5.09
|Larsen
|1,543.65
|4.60
|Bharti Airtel
|353.30
|4.40
|Vedanta
|163.85
|4.20
|Tata Motors
|182.15
|4.09
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|735.85
|-1.00
|NTPC
|129.15
|-0.54
|TCS
|2,048.00
|-0.29
|HUL
|1,749.60
|-0.24
|HCL Tech
|1,065.95
|-0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.20
|-0.54
|HCL Tech
|1,061.65
|-0.46
|TCS
|2,049.65
|-0.20
|HUL
|1,749.20
|-0.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results