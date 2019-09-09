Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Equitas, DHFL, Eveready, PNB, Canara Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Equitas Holdings, DHFL, Eveready Industries, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 9, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
Equitas, DHFL, Eveready, PNB, Canara Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image
Loading...

Indian stock markets started the week on a strong note on Monday, i.e. 9 September. At 12:57 pm, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading up 234.62 points, or 0.63%, at 37,216.39, while the Nifty 50 index rose 72.20 points, or 0.66%, to 11,018.40. Equitas Holdings, DHFL, Eveready Industries, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Equitas Holdings: Equitas Holdings Ltd shares cracked as much as 12% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) denied the company’s request to extend the 4 September listing deadline for its unit Equitas Small Finance Bank.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares spiked over 11% after a media report said that lenders to the debt-laden company are considering Rs 7,000 crore in emergency funding.

Eveready Industries: Eveready Industries Ltd shares drop 5% after a media report said that US-based Duracell Inc. is set to buy the company’s battery and flashlight business in a slump sale for Rs 1,600-1,700 crore.

PNB: Punjab National Bank shares rise 1.9% as the lender puts up for sale 11 non-performing asset (NPA) accounts to recover dues of more than Rs 1,234 crore.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 1.7% after a media report said that the Mumbai Police has decided to close an investigation into a complaint that alleged that the Macquarie Group was circulating an investment note questioning the corporate governance practices at the company.

Canara Bank: Canara Bank shares jump 2.5% as the lender seeks bids to sell its 29.99% stake in its housing finance unit Can Fin Homes.

Avenue Supermarts: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of supermarket chain DMart, rise 1.8% as the company has issued commercial paper of Rs 150 crore.

Varun Beverages: Varun Beverages Ltd fell over 3% after the company said it has raised Rs 899.99 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,167.61 +185.84 ( +0.50%)

NIFTY 50

11,003.60 +57.40 ( +0.52%)
