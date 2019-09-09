Equitas, DHFL, Eveready, PNB, Canara Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets started the week on a strong note on Monday, i.e. 9 September. At 12:57 pm, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading up 234.62 points, or 0.63%, at 37,216.39, while the Nifty 50 index rose 72.20 points, or 0.66%, to 11,018.40. Equitas Holdings, DHFL, Eveready Industries, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Equitas Holdings: Equitas Holdings Ltd shares cracked as much as 12% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) denied the company’s request to extend the 4 September listing deadline for its unit Equitas Small Finance Bank.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares spiked over 11% after a media report said that lenders to the debt-laden company are considering Rs 7,000 crore in emergency funding.

Eveready Industries: Eveready Industries Ltd shares drop 5% after a media report said that US-based Duracell Inc. is set to buy the company’s battery and flashlight business in a slump sale for Rs 1,600-1,700 crore.

PNB: Punjab National Bank shares rise 1.9% as the lender puts up for sale 11 non-performing asset (NPA) accounts to recover dues of more than Rs 1,234 crore.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 1.7% after a media report said that the Mumbai Police has decided to close an investigation into a complaint that alleged that the Macquarie Group was circulating an investment note questioning the corporate governance practices at the company.

Canara Bank: Canara Bank shares jump 2.5% as the lender seeks bids to sell its 29.99% stake in its housing finance unit Can Fin Homes.

Avenue Supermarts: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of supermarket chain DMart, rise 1.8% as the company has issued commercial paper of Rs 150 crore.

Varun Beverages: Varun Beverages Ltd fell over 3% after the company said it has raised Rs 899.99 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

