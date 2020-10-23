ESIC Extends Coverage of Health Insurance Scheme to Arunachal Pradesh

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended its health insurance scheme ESI to Arunachal Pradesh. "In its continuous endeavour to cover more workers under ESI Scheme, Government of India has now extended the Employees State Insurance (ESI) Scheme for the first time to Arunachal Pradesh, with effect from 1st November, 2020," a labour ministry statement said. A notification to this effect has been issued by the Central Government for notifying the district of Papum Pare, under ESI Scheme.

All factories located in the district of Papum Pare of Arunachal Pradesh employing 10 or more persons shall become eligible for coverage under the ESI Act, 1948. The facility of online registration under the ESI Scheme is available on the website www.esic.in and also on the Shram Suvidha Portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. No physical documents are required to be submitted for registration under ESI Act.

The employees working in these factories, earning wages up to Rs 21,000 per month (Rs 25 thousand per month for persons with disability) shall be eligible for coverage under the ESI Scheme.