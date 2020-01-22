Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

ESIC Payroll Data Shows Over 19 Lakh Employees Were Added in November 2019

This is the second-highest number of employees added in 2019. The highest was in July with 19,86,360 employees.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ESIC Payroll Data Shows Over 19 Lakh Employees Were Added in November 2019
Representative image.

New Delhi: Over 19 lakh employees were added in November 2019, the data from Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) payroll data has revealed.

In November 2019, a total of 19,62,804 employees were registered, up from 16,90,599 employees added in October 2019. This is the second-highest number of employees added in 2019. The highest was in July with 19,86,360 employees.

More than 12 lakh employees stopped paying their contribution towards ESIC in November, the lowest in the year. The numbers are substantiated by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection data for the month of November.

According to November's GST data, November's collection was up by 6 percent. Reversing a two-month declining trend, November's collection stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore. GST collections were Rs 97,637 crore in November 2017 and Rs 95,380 crore in October 2019.

December's GST collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore benchmark for the second consecutive month. In December, Rs 1.03 lakh crore was collected as GST.

Both together show an uptick in consumption and ease of compliance. This comes at the backdrop of government's first advance estimate pegging economic growth rate for 2019-20 at 5 percent, slower than the 2018-19 expansion rate of 6.8 percent.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on January 20 lowered India’s economic growth forecast to 4.8 per cent for this fiscal year owing to the crisis in the non-banking financial sector and weak rural demand.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,242.60 -0.12
Can Fin Homes 482.15 3.89
Rain Industries 122.25 0.91
Vodafone Idea 5.62 -5.07
Bharti Airtel 510.00 -0.26
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 774.85 1.70
HCL Tech 592.85 1.46
TCS 2,196.50 1.15
UltraTechCement 4,527.00 1.02
Nestle 15,400.40 0.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 117.95 -3.91
NTPC 113.40 -3.24
Tata Motors 186.35 -2.66
Power Grid Corp 196.80 -1.85
Maruti Suzuki 7,136.55 -2.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram