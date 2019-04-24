Take the pledge to vote

Etihad Airways Becomes 1st Major Airline to Operate Plastic-free Flight

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Etihad Airways (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ HO/ ETIHAD)
Dubai: The UAE's flag carrier Etihad Airways has become the first airline in the Gulf region to operate a flight without any single-use plastics on board, in a bid to raise awareness about pollution on Earth Day.

According to the Abu Dhabi-based national airline of the UAE, the flight EY484 landed in Brisbane on April 22, Earth Day.

The milestone flight is part of Etihad's pledge to reduce single-use plastic usage by 80 per cent not just in-flight, but across the entire organisation by the end of 2022, the airline said in a statement.

Etihad identified that over 95 single-use plastic products are used across its aircraft cabins. Once removed from the Earth Day flight, Etihad prevented over 50 kilograms of plastics from being landfilled.

Guests on board enjoyed replacement products including sustainable amenity kits, award-winning eco-thread blankets made out of recycled plastic bottles, tablet toothpaste and edible coffee cups while children were treated to eco-plush toys.

As a result of planning the Earth Day flight, Etihad additionally committed to remove up to 20 per cent of the single-use plastic items on board by June 1, the statement said.

By the end of this year, Etihad will have removed 100 tonnes of single-use plastics from its inflight service, the airline announced.
