Etihad Nominee Director Robin Kamark Steps Down From the Post of Chairman
The Gulf-based Etihad, which acquired 24 per cent stake in the then Naresh Goyal-promoted carrier in 2013, had two nominee directors, Kevin Night and Robin Kamark, on the airline's board.
Etihad Airways (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ HO/ ETIHAD)
Mumbai: Grounded carrier Jet Airways on Friday announced that Etihad nominee director on the airline's board, Robin Kamark, has quit the company with effect from May 16.
After Kamark's exit, only Ashok Chawla and Sharad Sharma remain on Jet Airways board, which ceased operations around mid-April.
Night stepped down in March along with Jet Airways founder-chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal on March 25 following a debt recast plan.
Naresh Goyal also stepped down from the post of chairman. "Robin Kamark nominee director of Etihad Airways PJSC, has resigned from the company with effect from May 16," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.
Last week, four senior executives, including chief executive Vinay Dube and his deputy Amit Agarwal quit the defunct carrier.
Last month, Independent Director Rajshree Pathy, Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director Nasim Zaidi as well as Whole Time Director Guarang Shetty also announced their exit.
In November last year, independent directors Vikram Singh Mehta and Ranjan Mathai had resigned from the Jet Airways' board.
