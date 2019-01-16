LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Etihad to Invest in Jet Airways at Discounted Rs 150 Per Share

The offer comes at a staggering 49 percent discount to Jet's closing price of 293.70 rupees on Tuesday. Jet Airways shares tumbled after the report, falling as much as 7.5 percent to 271.75 rupees.

Reuters

Updated:January 16, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Etihad to Invest in Jet Airways at Discounted Rs 150 Per Share
Representative image.
Loading...
Etihad Airways has offered to invest in debt-laden Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd at 150 rupees ($2.11) per share, along with an immediate release of $35 million after certain conditions are met, citing sources on Wednesday.

The offer comes at a staggering 49 percent discount to Jet's closing price of 293.70 rupees on Tuesday.

Jet Airways shares tumbled after the report, falling as much as 7.5 percent to 271.75 rupees in their biggest intraday percentage loss since December 10, 2018.

Etihad Chief Executive Tony Douglas has written to State Bank of India on the restructuring plan for the airline, the report said.

Etihad, which owns 24 percent of Jet, wants exemption from the market regulator on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to invest more for the bailout, the report added.

The letter stated the current situation of Jet Airways is "precarious" and the airline needs emergency funding, CNBC-TV18 said.

Etihad has also insisted that Jet's founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal must step down from the board and his stake should be slashed to 22 percent from 51 percent, according to CNBC-TV18.

Jet's woes worsened with higher oil prices and intense competition in 2018. This would be the second time that the Middle Eastern airline has come to the debt-laden carrier's rescue.

Jet and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,315.07 -3.26 ( -0.01%)

NIFTY 50

10,890.45 +3.65 ( +0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 273.55 -6.86
Yes Bank 205.30 1.13
Zee Entertain 456.95 0.03
Reliance 1,136.40 0.60
Infosys 735.15 1.18
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 274.70 -6.69
Yes Bank 205.40 1.21
Graphite India 752.00 8.26
Reliance 1,134.25 0.42
HEG 3,696.10 4.38
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 831.85 2.84
Wipro 336.90 2.15
IndusInd Bank 1,526.05 2.06
Grasim 832.20 2.05
BPCL 348.70 2.05
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,526.35 1.98
Yes Bank 205.50 1.26
Infosys 735.00 1.16
ICICI Bank 375.90 0.90
SBI 303.55 0.85
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 287.85 -1.45
HDFC 1,968.40 -1.19
Bajaj Finance 2,572.15 -1.23
UPL 767.00 -1.15
ITC 293.20 -1.13
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 293.20 -1.15
HDFC 1,967.35 -1.18
Asian Paints 1,391.20 -1.06
Vedanta 196.90 -1.01
HUL 1,770.00 -0.99
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram