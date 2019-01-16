English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Etihad to Invest in Jet Airways at Discounted Rs 150 Per Share
The offer comes at a staggering 49 percent discount to Jet's closing price of 293.70 rupees on Tuesday. Jet Airways shares tumbled after the report, falling as much as 7.5 percent to 271.75 rupees.
Representative image.
Loading...
Etihad Airways has offered to invest in debt-laden Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd at 150 rupees ($2.11) per share, along with an immediate release of $35 million after certain conditions are met, citing sources on Wednesday.
The offer comes at a staggering 49 percent discount to Jet's closing price of 293.70 rupees on Tuesday.
Jet Airways shares tumbled after the report, falling as much as 7.5 percent to 271.75 rupees in their biggest intraday percentage loss since December 10, 2018.
Etihad Chief Executive Tony Douglas has written to State Bank of India on the restructuring plan for the airline, the report said.
Etihad, which owns 24 percent of Jet, wants exemption from the market regulator on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to invest more for the bailout, the report added.
The letter stated the current situation of Jet Airways is "precarious" and the airline needs emergency funding, CNBC-TV18 said.
Etihad has also insisted that Jet's founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal must step down from the board and his stake should be slashed to 22 percent from 51 percent, according to CNBC-TV18.
Jet's woes worsened with higher oil prices and intense competition in 2018. This would be the second time that the Middle Eastern airline has come to the debt-laden carrier's rescue.
Jet and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.
The offer comes at a staggering 49 percent discount to Jet's closing price of 293.70 rupees on Tuesday.
Jet Airways shares tumbled after the report, falling as much as 7.5 percent to 271.75 rupees in their biggest intraday percentage loss since December 10, 2018.
Etihad Chief Executive Tony Douglas has written to State Bank of India on the restructuring plan for the airline, the report said.
Etihad, which owns 24 percent of Jet, wants exemption from the market regulator on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to invest more for the bailout, the report added.
The letter stated the current situation of Jet Airways is "precarious" and the airline needs emergency funding, CNBC-TV18 said.
Etihad has also insisted that Jet's founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal must step down from the board and his stake should be slashed to 22 percent from 51 percent, according to CNBC-TV18.
Jet's woes worsened with higher oil prices and intense competition in 2018. This would be the second time that the Middle Eastern airline has come to the debt-laden carrier's rescue.
Jet and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|273.55
|-6.86
|Yes Bank
|205.30
|1.13
|Zee Entertain
|456.95
|0.03
|Reliance
|1,136.40
|0.60
|Infosys
|735.15
|1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|274.70
|-6.69
|Yes Bank
|205.40
|1.21
|Graphite India
|752.00
|8.26
|Reliance
|1,134.25
|0.42
|HEG
|3,696.10
|4.38
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.85
|2.84
|Wipro
|336.90
|2.15
|IndusInd Bank
|1,526.05
|2.06
|Grasim
|832.20
|2.05
|BPCL
|348.70
|2.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,526.35
|1.98
|Yes Bank
|205.50
|1.26
|Infosys
|735.00
|1.16
|ICICI Bank
|375.90
|0.90
|SBI
|303.55
|0.85
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|287.85
|-1.45
|HDFC
|1,968.40
|-1.19
|Bajaj Finance
|2,572.15
|-1.23
|UPL
|767.00
|-1.15
|ITC
|293.20
|-1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|293.20
|-1.15
|HDFC
|1,967.35
|-1.18
|Asian Paints
|1,391.20
|-1.06
|Vedanta
|196.90
|-1.01
|HUL
|1,770.00
|-0.99
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 1000 'Hamberders': Donald Trump Gets Called Out For Serving Baloney After White House Dinner
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- Yelp Tried to Remove Bugs On App, Artificial Intelligence Deleted Everything
- Iconic Yezdi 250 Motorcycle Modified to Get Bobber Style, Retains Retro Character
- A German Court Throws out Qualcomm's Latest Patent Case Against Apple
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results