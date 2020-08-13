BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

EU calls for intensified efforts to solve trade disputes with U.S.

The European Union on Wednesday called for intensified efforts to resolve trade disputes with the United States after Washington kept in place tariffs on European aircraft and other goods.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 4:37 AM IST
WASHINGTON The European Union on Wednesday called for intensified efforts to resolve trade disputes with the United States after Washington kept in place tariffs on European aircraft and other goods.

“The Commission acknowledges the decision of the U.S. not to exacerbate the ongoing aircraft dispute by increasing tariffs on European products,” an EU official said. “The EU believes that both sides should now build on this decision and intensify their efforts to find a negotiated solution to the ongoing trade irritants.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 4:37 AM IST
