1-MIN READ

EU, CureVac in talks on 225 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Thursday it had concluded exploratory talks with CureVac regarding the purchase of 225 million doses of the German biotech firm’s potential COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today we concluded talks with the European company CureVac to increase the chances of finding an effective coronavirus vaccine,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

The EU will now begin talks on a contract with CureVac aimed at securing the supply of its potential vaccine for all 27 EU member states should the shot prove safe and effective against COVID-19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 20, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
