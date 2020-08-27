EU Signs Contract With AstraZeneca On Supply Of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine
The European Commission said on Thursday it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with British drugmaker AstraZeneca for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its COVID19 vaccine candidate.
The move follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with AstraZeneca earlier in August.
It is the first contract signed by the EU with a maker of potential COVID-19 vaccines. The contract envisages an option to purchase 100 million additional doses to be distributed on a population-based pro-rata basis among the 27 EU states.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
